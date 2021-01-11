Jaguars sweep Pirates

Howells-Dodge boys and girls basketball ended the week on a high note, sweeping Plainview in Saturday's road doubleheader.

The boys won 67-27 and the girls earned a 36-28 victory.

Blake Sindelar continued the successful start to his season, scoring 24 points.

"We played another solid defensive game, only giving up six points in each of the first three quarters and nine points in the fourth quarter," coach Kevin Janata said. "They combined that with a good offensive night too, scoring 21 points in both the second and third quarters, helping us beat Plainview."

The girls were led by senior duo Cassie Pieper and Janessa Schmidt, who combined for 24 points to overcome a slow start and earn the win.

The Jaguars only made 3 of 25 in the first half but bounced back to shoot 8 of 14 in the second.