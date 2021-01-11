Jaguars upend Flyers

Howells-Dodge junior Blake Sindelar played one of his best games of the season scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the Jaguars to a 61-45 win over D-2 No. 7 Humphrey St. Francis on Friday at home.

The game was close through the early stages but Howells-Dodge (8-4) held St. Francis (8-3) to just four points in the second quarter to pull away.

"It was another good defensive effort for us," head coach Kevin Janata said. "The Flyers did a nice job fighting back into the game, getting it back to two in the second half, but then we were able to hit their free throws down the stretch and seal the victory."

The defensive effort by the Jaguars allowed them to capture a 24-15 lead before halftime. St. Francis cut the lead to two but Howells-Dodge outscored St. Francis 26-15 in the fourth quarter.

Senior Jacob Tomcak finished with 14 points and six assists and RJ Bayer scored 12 points.

Howells-Dodge shot 20 of 35 from inside the arc and made 15 of 31 attempts from the charity stripe.