Jurgensen and Higby win silvers at Wayne

Clarkson/Leigh freshman Dylan Higby and junior Bryce Jurgensen continued impressive starts to their seasons on Saturday, winning silver medals at the Blue Machine Tournament in Wayne on Saturday.

Jurgensen went 3-1 at 106 pounds. He lost his opening match to Ivan Perez of Schuyler 15-8 but bounced back to pin his next three opponents. He pinned Tycin Lampman of Wisner-Pilger in the first period, teammate Morgan Bunner in the second period and Ben Loftis of Oakland-Craig in the second period.

Jurgensen is now 11-4 on the season.

Higby started his day 2-0 with a third-period pinfall over Melaki George of Winnebago and a second-period pin against Maddox Magwire of Pinside. He lost his final match of the day to Reece Jaque of Wayne via first-period pinfall. Magwire has only lost two matches this season and Jaqua is undefeated at 6-0.

Higby has a record of 12-2 after the tournament.

Bunner placed fourth at 106 after defeating Lampman in the second period.