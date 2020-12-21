 Skip to main content
Jurgensen and Higby win silvers at Wayne
Jurgensen and Higby win silvers at Wayne

Dylan Higby

Clarkson/Leigh freshman Dylan Higby goes for a takedown earlier this season. Higby and Bryce Jurgensen both won silver medals at Wayne on Saturday. 

Clarkson/Leigh freshman Dylan Higby and junior Bryce Jurgensen continued impressive starts to their seasons on Saturday, winning silver medals at the Blue Machine Tournament in Wayne on Saturday. 

Jurgensen went 3-1 at 106 pounds. He lost his opening match to Ivan Perez of Schuyler 15-8 but bounced back to pin his next three opponents. He pinned Tycin Lampman of Wisner-Pilger in the first period, teammate Morgan Bunner in the second period and Ben Loftis of Oakland-Craig in the second period. 

Jurgensen is now 11-4 on the season. 

Higby started his day 2-0 with a third-period pinfall over Melaki George of Winnebago and a second-period pin against Maddox Magwire of Pinside. He lost his final match of the day to Reece Jaque of Wayne via first-period pinfall. Magwire has only lost two matches this season and Jaqua is undefeated at 6-0. 

Higby has a record of 12-2 after the tournament. 

Bunner placed fourth at 106 after defeating Lampman in the second period. 

Jaden Stoklasa won a match at 145 when he pinned Raul Palma of Wayne in the first round of consolations. No other Patriots won a match. 

Clarkson/Leigh placed seventh as a team out of 13 teams. Schuyler won the invite with Winside coming in second. 

 Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net 

