Kate Bolz will bring the change we need

I hear a constant clamor, "I wish things could get back to normal." Normalcy, as we knew it before COVID-19, will not be returning to Nebraska, nor should it. Whether we want to admit it or not "Change" will be good for Nebraska, and we need to embrace it. Sixteen years of "do little partisanship," resulting in just four bills passed by Congressman Fortenberry. This record of accomplishment would get him shown the door in any other line of work.