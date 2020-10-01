 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kate Bolz will bring the change we need
View Comments

Kate Bolz will bring the change we need

{{featured_button_text}}

I hear a constant clamor, "I wish things could get back to normal." Normalcy, as we knew it before COVID-19, will not be returning to Nebraska, nor should it. Whether we want to admit it or not "Change" will be good for Nebraska, and we need to embrace it. Sixteen years of "do little partisanship," resulting in just four bills passed by Congressman Fortenberry. This record of accomplishment would get him shown the door in any other line of work.

What we need in Washington are more people willing to put partisanship aside and work for all Nebraskans. When elected, Kate Bolz can and will bring that needed change, a dose of much needed small-town values, to Washington. I urge your vote for Kate Bolz for Congress this year.

Brad Brooks, Norfolk

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dairy Queen coming to Schuyler
News

Dairy Queen coming to Schuyler

  • Updated

Last December, Steve Avery recalled a mutual friend stopping by his office with some news – Schuyler was looking for a restaurant.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Schuyler Football prepares for Week 0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News