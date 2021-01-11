Langemeier Scores 41 in Win over York and Defeat at Aurora

“We could have finished better,” Beebe said, “but we hit free throws late in the game which preserved the win. So, we’re pleased to see the guys get the win.”

In the loss at Aurora, the Warriors trailed 11-10 after one quarter of play and 21-19 at the halftime break.

The Huskies ran away with the contest in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 15-11 in the third quarter and 13-7 in the final period to salt away their sixth victory of the season against five defeats.

Hall and Langemeier both had outstanding games for Schuyler Central with Langemeier pouring in 23 points with two rebounds and a steal while Hall added 19 points with six rebounds, two steals and four blocked shots. Hall has excelled in the blocked shot department all season, keeping opposing players out of the lane.

Despite the loss, coach Beebe saw several positives.

“I thought we competed pretty well with Aurora,” Beebe said. “We were only down by four at the half, and midway through the second half we trailed by only six. We got into some foul trouble in the first half and had some guys respond. So, we were pleased with that. We’re seeing more consistency on offense and hope that will continue.”