Langemeier Scores 41 in Win over York and Defeat at Aurora

Aaron Langemeier and Easton Hall continued to shine on the hardwood for the SCHS basketball team as the Warriors defeated the York Dukes 51-46 at home on Jan. 5 then dropped a road encounter to the Aurora Huskies 51-37 on Friday, Jan. 8.
With the split against the two Central Conference foes, the Warriors evened their season record at 5-5.
The tandem of Langemeier and Hall has been difficult to stop for opposing teams this season. When one is being covered and not scoring in double digits, the other has picked up the slack for the Warriors. Such was the case in last week’s games.
Against York, Langemeier scored 18 points, had five rebounds, and one steal while Hall’s line read: seven points, eight rebounds, two steals and four blocked shots. Also scoring for Schuyler Central were Yair Garcia with seven points and Oscar Velez with five points.
“I thought we played very well against York, both offensively and defensively," Schuyler Central head coach Lyndon Beebe said.
The Warriors used a 16-7 edge in the second quarter to build a 10-point 23-13 halftime lead. York hung tough coming out of the locker room and outscored Schuyler Central 33-28 in the second half, but the Warriors hit key baskets down the stretch when they needed them most to close out the victory.
“We could have finished better,” Beebe said, “but we hit free throws late in the game which preserved the win. So, we’re pleased to see the guys get the win.”
In the loss at Aurora, the Warriors trailed 11-10 after one quarter of play and 21-19 at the halftime break.
The Huskies ran away with the contest in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 15-11 in the third quarter and 13-7 in the final period to salt away their sixth victory of the season against five defeats.
Hall and Langemeier both had outstanding games for Schuyler Central with Langemeier pouring in 23 points with two rebounds and a steal while Hall added 19 points with six rebounds, two steals and four blocked shots. Hall has excelled in the blocked shot department all season, keeping opposing players out of the lane.
Despite the loss, coach Beebe saw several positives.
“I thought we competed pretty well with Aurora,” Beebe said. “We were only down by four at the half, and midway through the second half we trailed by only six. We got into some foul trouble in the first half and had some guys respond. So, we were pleased with that. We’re seeing more consistency on offense and hope that will continue.”
The Warriors had a game at winless Seward on Tuesday and play at West Point-Beemer on Friday.