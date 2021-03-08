Langmeier's successful summer

Schuyler senior Aaron Langemeier was playing in an AAU basketball game in the early parts of last summer when a scout from Midland was in attendance to view another player.
The Midland scout was impressed with what he saw, and Langemeier soon got a call from the Warrior basketball program.
After meeting with the coaching staff, Langemeier decided that Midland was the perfect fit and committed to continue his basketball career as a Warrior.
"It really feels good. Going through the whole recruiting process gets a little stressful at times," he said. "You want to make the right choice and find the right college that will fit you, plus being able to play and everything. Being able to finally have that decision made and all that feels like you know where you’re going with your life, and it’s a good start to know where you’re going."
Langemeier added it was the coaching staff's commitment to helping him improve as a player and person that caught his interest.
Midland head coach Oliver Drake is in his sixth season at the helm of the program. He has coached Midland to a 63-57 record.
In 2016-17 Drake guided the Warriors to a second-place finish in the GPAC regular-season standings and earned an at-large bid to the NAIA Division II National Championship Tournament, the fifth appearance in program history.
"They really made me feel like they care about me as an athlete and not only as an athlete but as a person," Landmeier said. "Throughout talking to them through some meetings and things, they want to watch me succeed on and off the court. They want to make me a good basketball player as well as a good person. They’re really building me as an all-around person. That really meant a lot to me. That’s one of the big factors that really helped make my decision."
Langemeier's basketball journey started years his college commitment. He remembers playing on club teams as early as fourth grade.
He originally started in the game after watching his brother, Jakub, begin playing a few years ahead of him.
"He kind of started playing and that’s what really got me into it," Langemeier said. "I was kind of following behind him.... Sports are definitely a big part of our lives. Whether it’s playing pickup games on the driveway one-on-one or headed to the gym to go play, it’s always been competitive."
Langmeier discovered where he wanted to go to college this summer but that wasn't the only discovery he made.He went to a personal trainer down in Lincoln that specializes in helping basketball players improve their physical attributes.
"He specializes in helping basketball players or other kinds of athletes learn how to jump higher and have better footwork and all sorts of stuff like that," Langmeier said. "That kind of inspired me."
He plans to major in exercise science where he hopes to follow a similar career path.
"I’m planning on using my exercise science to follow in that path and try to be a sports specialized trainer," Langmeier said. "That way I can help other players become good and help other players benefit from my knowledge."
