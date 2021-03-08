Langmeier's successful summer

"They really made me feel like they care about me as an athlete and not only as an athlete but as a person," Landmeier said. "Throughout talking to them through some meetings and things, they want to watch me succeed on and off the court. They want to make me a good basketball player as well as a good person. They’re really building me as an all-around person. That really meant a lot to me. That’s one of the big factors that really helped make my decision."

Langemeier's basketball journey started years his college commitment. He remembers playing on club teams as early as fourth grade.

He originally started in the game after watching his brother, Jakub, begin playing a few years ahead of him.

"He kind of started playing and that’s what really got me into it," Langemeier said. "I was kind of following behind him.... Sports are definitely a big part of our lives. Whether it’s playing pickup games on the driveway one-on-one or headed to the gym to go play, it’s always been competitive."

Langmeier discovered where he wanted to go to college this summer but that wasn't the only discovery he made.He went to a personal trainer down in Lincoln that specializes in helping basketball players improve their physical attributes.