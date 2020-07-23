Latino-owned businesses see increased impact during COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Luis Salinas’ family has owned Burrito House for almost two decades. They opened two weeks before 9/11 and now are weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Something similar with the COVID 19 happened was the twin towers. They closed all the borders and started a lot of restrictions, international and national," Salinas said (translated from Spanish). "We were under terrorism attack because of the twin towers. We were scared (the) same like it happened with the COVID-19. We were kind of freaked out because, you know, new businesses and not knowing what the heck was going on.”

It is not a feeling you can explain, he said of the restaurant at 309 E 12th St.

“We had two weeks open and then we saw the plane crashing and then we saw the people jumping out of the windows from the TV and everybody was talking about it,” Salinas said. “So we just like always tried to be strong and just own the day. You might need to think about it, live with it, but don’t (let it frustrate you) because you might not live tomorrow for something else.”

This pandemic has been challenging, he said, but mostly the hard part has been how to implement the new rules. He said people like Raul Arcos-Hawkins from the Rural Enterprise Assistance Program helped him out.