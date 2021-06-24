Learning summer job dignity for $1 an hour

They called me “The Trail Blazer,” Good Buddy.

That was my citizens band radio handle in the summer of 1977, when the hit movie “Smokey and the Bandit” created a CB craze and millions of kids like me dreamed of getting one.

Much to my surprise, my father permitted me to do so — even though I needed to attach a large CB radio antenna to the roof of our house.

He saw the CB radio as an opportunity for me to learn how to manage my own finances — how to open a bank account, plan ahead, get a job and save money to achieve my goal.

Too young to work a retail job, I applied for and got the only work available to me: golf-ball picker at a local driving range.

Until summer arrived, when I could start later in the day and work more hours, I woke at 5:30 a.m. every morning before school and rode my bike two miles to the range.

I was handed an aluminum tool that was as long as a golf club and the shape of a tennis-ball cannister. It had three springs on the bottom. By pressing the tool down onto a golf ball, the springs would retract and the ball would be captured.