Love's opens, grand opening slated for later

“We’ve been stocking, cleaning and polishing for the last week,” Wood said. “It’s been very exciting.”

These may very well be exciting times for Schuyler, with 60 new jobs being added as a result of the store’s opening. Mayor Jon Knutson said that with all the trucks that come through Schuyler on Highway 30, the new Love’s provides them with an option to get drivers whatever they need to make it through on the roads.

“The truckers who come through were quite happy with them employing people in our community and taking a chance here,” Knutson said. “We hope they have great success.”

Knutson said that the new Love’s will likely generate more sales tax revenue for Schuyler and will become more of a place where people can stop and stretch their legs while spending their money in town.

“You can see their sign from miles away,” Knutson said. “It’s a place where truckers will make a home and make Schuyler a regular stop. We’ve certainly worked with them and tried to give them whatever little assistance we could provide.”