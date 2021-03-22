Marisol Deanda Leads SCHS Track at Concordia

Marisol Deanda ran to a second place finish in the 3200 meters and a sixth place finish in the 1600 and scored all nine of the points amassed by the Schuyler Central girls track team at the Bulldog Invitational held at Concordia College in Fremont on March 18.
Deanda continued to show her impressive long distance running skills after a successful fall competing in cross country.
Deanda finished the 3200 with a time of 13:08.85. Winning the race was sophomore Chloe Schrick from Blair with a time of 13:05.03. The Schuyler standout then crossed the finish line in the 1600 with a time of 5:59.73. The winner of the event was Kassidy Stuckey from York with a time of 5:28.33.
Cirilo Mejia finished in fifth place in the boys 3200 with a time of 11:41.27, earning the Warriors two points in the team standings. Senior Daniel Jerez finished in sixth place in the boys discus throw with a heave of 110 feet, 6 inches to pick up the other team point for Schuyler Central.
“It was a very competitive meet as there were several outstanding teams who attended,” Schuyler Central head coach Rick Carter said. “I was happy with Kenny and Daniel for scoring points for us in the team standings. We were also very impressed with how Marisol did today. She and Kenny put in a lot of miles over the winter and it showed in this meet.”
Other SCHS athletes finishing in the top 10 in their individual events were: Samuel Rivas taking seventh in the 3200 at 12:54.87, Natalie Yrkoski earning eighth in the 60 hurdles in a time of 11.11 seconds and Piper Lefdal coming in ninth in the triple jump with a mark of 30 feet, 9 inches.
In the team standings Blair ran away with the title in the girls division with 102.75 points followed by York with 56 points, O’Neill with 35, Fairbury with 31.75, South Sioux City with 30, Wahoo with 29.50, Columbus Lakeview with 27.50, Omaha Skutt Catholic with 26, Aurora with 24.75, Lexington with 19, Seward with 17.75 points, Ashland-Greenwood with 15, Roncalli Catholic/Brownell Talbot with 14, West Point/Beemer with 12, Boys Town with 10, Schuyler Central with 9 and Gross Catholic with 4.
In the boys division, the first-place trophy went to Aurora with 87 points followed by Skutt Catholic with 85, Boys Town with 52, Columbus Lakeview with 42, O’Neill with 33, South Sioux City with 32, Seward with 24, West Point/Beemer with 20, Ashland-Greenwood with 17, York with 16, Fairbury with 15, Lexington with 13, Blair with 12, Wahoo with 8, Gross Catholic with 4, Schuyler Central with 3, Omaha Concordia with 1 and Roncalli Catholic/Brownell Talbot with 1.
The boys and girls track teams next compete in a dual meet with Lakeview in Columbus on Thursday. The dual is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.