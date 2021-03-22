Marisol Deanda Leads SCHS Track at Concordia

Marisol Deanda ran to a second place finish in the 3200 meters and a sixth place finish in the 1600 and scored all nine of the points amassed by the Schuyler Central girls track team at the Bulldog Invitational held at Concordia College in Fremont on March 18.

Deanda continued to show her impressive long distance running skills after a successful fall competing in cross country.

Deanda finished the 3200 with a time of 13:08.85. Winning the race was sophomore Chloe Schrick from Blair with a time of 13:05.03. The Schuyler standout then crossed the finish line in the 1600 with a time of 5:59.73. The winner of the event was Kassidy Stuckey from York with a time of 5:28.33.

Cirilo Mejia finished in fifth place in the boys 3200 with a time of 11:41.27, earning the Warriors two points in the team standings. Senior Daniel Jerez finished in sixth place in the boys discus throw with a heave of 110 feet, 6 inches to pick up the other team point for Schuyler Central.