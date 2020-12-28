McEvoy overcomes two ACL injuries to reach D1 dreams

Clarkson/Leigh senior Tommy McEvoy has had college football dreams for as long as he can remember.
Those dreams began to become reality when a big sophomore year earned McEvoy major attention. He averaged over eight tackles per game, picked off two passes and recovered a fumble.
He was set up for big offensive seasons on the ground the last two years, started off that way, gashing defenses, but suffered through two ACL injuries. McEvoy ends his Patriot career with just two games in his final two seasons.
But McEvoy never gave up on his dreams. He saw his hard work pay off earlier this month when he signed a national letter of intent as a preferred walk-on for Wyoming football.
"It's awesome to finally have it official," McEvoy said. "I'm definitely looking forward to getting out there after not being able to play football this year. It's definitely something to look forward to."
After his second injury, even McEvoy admitted he wasn't sure if he would continue to hear from Division-I teams. One injury is concerning enough, a second might scare some programs away.
But rather than worry about the opinions of others, he put his head down and went to work on rehab.
"I was very surprised," he said. "I didn't know if I would have an opportunity to play college football at all after being hurt. It's definitely always been my dream to play college football at the highest level."
McEvoy grew up with a passion for the game thanks in large part to his father, Bob, coaching football. McEvoy said it was after his successful sophomore season that he began to realize that playing at the next level was becoming more than a dream.
He started making official visits to colleges during his junior season.
"I didn't realize playing D-I football was possible, but after my sophomore year is when the recruiting picked up," McEvoy said. "I took a couple of visits to places: South Dakota State, Nebraska. I never really knew how real it was until this last fall when I wasn't playing and going on visits.
"Once the offers started coming in I was like, 'I think I can actually do this.'"
McEvoy first visited Wyoming in the fall of 2019. The visit started to shape his future.
The Cowboys recruited McEvoy pretty hard, especially linebackers coach Aaron Bohl.
"I just got along with him really well," he said. "I felt like it was a really good fit. They have a really awesome culture up there. Coach Bohl is someone you want to play for."
Getting to this point wasn't easy. McEvoy said it was both mentally and physically hard to stick it out at times.
"After the first two months after ACL injury you kind of feel like you're doing really well," he said. "You feel like you can do some stuff, but it still needs time to heal. Not being able to do things kind of affected me mentally if that makes sense."
The hardest part of the two years was Friday nights. Out of the 37 games the Patriots played in McEvoy's career, he only saw action in 17.
"Not being able to go out on to the field with my teammates kind of sucked," he said. "Just having to stand on the sidelines and not go out there and actually compete. At the end of the day, it's whatever. I'm very grateful that I still have the opportunity to play. If I wasn't able to play in college it would have made it 10 times worse. Having the opportunity to play football again is awesome."
He finishes his high school career with 2,084 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns on 211 carries. He totaled 2,598 all-purpose yards.
On defense, he finished with 136 total tackles including four for loss and one sack. He recorded three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
McEvoy's current ACL rehabilitation is about a month ahead of schedule. He has been cleared to jog and light squat a few weeks ago.
He is undecided in his major and plans on deciding after his first year of college.
