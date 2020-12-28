McEvoy overcomes two ACL injuries to reach D1 dreams

McEvoy grew up with a passion for the game thanks in large part to his father, Bob, coaching football. McEvoy said it was after his successful sophomore season that he began to realize that playing at the next level was becoming more than a dream.

He started making official visits to colleges during his junior season.

"I didn't realize playing D-I football was possible, but after my sophomore year is when the recruiting picked up," McEvoy said. "I took a couple of visits to places: South Dakota State, Nebraska. I never really knew how real it was until this last fall when I wasn't playing and going on visits.

"Once the offers started coming in I was like, 'I think I can actually do this.'"

McEvoy first visited Wyoming in the fall of 2019. The visit started to shape his future.

The Cowboys recruited McEvoy pretty hard, especially linebackers coach Aaron Bohl.

"I just got along with him really well," he said. "I felt like it was a really good fit. They have a really awesome culture up there. Coach Bohl is someone you want to play for."

Getting to this point wasn't easy. McEvoy said it was both mentally and physically hard to stick it out at times.