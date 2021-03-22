Mix of veterans and rookies open Schuyler girls soccer season

The Warriors only start four upperclassmen. The rest of the lineup consisted of either sophomores or freshmen.

“Our first game of the season was definitely a learning experience, and we were able to see what we can work on,” Eloge said. “We are young and all the experience is helpful.”

Even though the Huskies scored six goals in the match, Eloge said that Judit Maiz is learning the goalie position, and that she did a very good job for her team. Maiz made multiple great saves and began to find a comfort zone.

“You could see her loosen up and become more confident as the match progressed,” Eloge said. She will definitely get better as the season continues.”

The Warriors returned to action on Saturday at the Plattsmouth Invitational. In the opening match against the hosts, the Warriors stayed close for most of the game and showed much improvement after their previous loss to Aurora.

Plattsmouth scored in the 29th minute to take a 1-0 lead into the intermission. The Blue Devils added two more goals in the 66th minute and the 69th minute to break the game open.