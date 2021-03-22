Mix of veterans and rookies open Schuyler girls soccer season

The Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team struggled to score goals in losses to Aurora, Plattsmouth and Blair to begin their 2021 season this past week.
On March 18, the Warriors opened their season against conference foe Aurora, losing the match by the score of 6-1.
The Huskies scored goals in the 10th minute and 21st minute of the first half to take a 2-0 lead. They then connected on three more goals at 41:00, 50:20 and 52:30 to build a commanding 5-0 advantage.
“We struggled with marking up and getting the ball on the offensive half of the field during the first part of the match,” head coach Clarissa Eloge said.
Schuyler finally got on the board in the 56th minute when Allyn Adame booted the ball into the corner of the Aurora goal cutting the deficit to 5-1.
“Allyn did a pretty good job of moving the ball around when she got it and was able to get open and score the goal for us.” Eloge said.
Aurora added one more goal in the 60th minute to close out the scoring.
“Aurora did a very nice job of corner kick placement, which got us in trouble a couple of times,” Eloge said. “They had the wind in the second half, so they were able to kick from a bit further out and cause some damage. The defense did a better job of marking after intermission, but we were tired by that point.”
The Warriors only start four upperclassmen. The rest of the lineup consisted of either sophomores or freshmen.
“Our first game of the season was definitely a learning experience, and we were able to see what we can work on,” Eloge said. “We are young and all the experience is helpful.”
Even though the Huskies scored six goals in the match, Eloge said that Judit Maiz is learning the goalie position, and that she did a very good job for her team. Maiz made multiple great saves and began to find a comfort zone.
“You could see her loosen up and become more confident as the match progressed,” Eloge said. She will definitely get better as the season continues.”
The Warriors returned to action on Saturday at the Plattsmouth Invitational. In the opening match against the hosts, the Warriors stayed close for most of the game and showed much improvement after their previous loss to Aurora.
Plattsmouth scored in the 29th minute to take a 1-0 lead into the intermission. The Blue Devils added two more goals in the 66th minute and the 69th minute to break the game open.
“We got tired going against the wind in the second half, letting them score two goals in the final 15 minutes of the game,” Eloge said. “We were able to make a few things happen offensively in this game. We just couldn’t finish our shots when we needed to.”
In the third-place match later in the day, the Warriors were battered by Blair. The Bears were relentless throughout and created five goals in each half. The match eventually was ended by the mercy rule when the score reached 10-0.
“Blair is always a very good team,” Eloge said, “and we needed to have all of our energy to compete in a game with them. Unfortunately, the ball was on our defensive half for most of the game, so we were unable to make anything happen offensively.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.