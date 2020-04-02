1st person in Colfax County tests positive for COVID-19
View Comments
breaking alert top story

1st person in Colfax County tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
East Central District Health Department

East-Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave., Columbus

 THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Colfax County has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Thursday evening announced it has identified the health district’s fourth positive case of COVID-19 overall in Colfax County. The case investigation is ongoing. ECDHD said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

As a reminder, here are a few things anyone can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

• Avoid all unnecessary travel within Nebraska. Travelers coming from outside of the state will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

• Wash your hands often, using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• When you cough

View Comments
3
5
5
6
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

New sheriff sought

  • Updated

Colfax County Sheriff Paul Kruse tendered his resignation last week after serving in his role for nearly 11 years.

Light up the courthouse
News

Light up the courthouse

Colfax County Clerk Magistrate Mary Ellen Faltys is hoping to brighten up people's spirits in light of the concerns over the spread of COVID-1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News