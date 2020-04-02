1st person in Colfax County tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Colfax County has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Thursday evening announced it has identified the health district’s fourth positive case of COVID-19 overall in Colfax County. The case investigation is ongoing. ECDHD said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

As a reminder, here are a few things anyone can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

• Avoid all unnecessary travel within Nebraska. Travelers coming from outside of the state will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

• Wash your hands often, using soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• When you cough

