We are now 30 days into the First Session of the 108th Legislature. The Capitol has been full of people coming to testify in hearings. I enjoy seeing Nebraska’s second house participating in the legislative process. Floor debate officially began in the morning on Monday on several bills that have been voted to general file.

Two bills that I introduced were heard in their respective committees this past week. LB569 prohibits members of any County Board or planning board or their immediate family from being party to contract for the development, construction, or management of any new electric generation facility. Around the state there have been several instances where these board members or their families have directly benefited from contracts involving electric generation facilities which the boards themselves approve. As elected officials we should not be in the business of using our office to enrich ourselves or our family.

The second bill LB568, was heard before the Natural Resources committee. LB568 establishes the Nuclear and Hydrogen Development Act which would consist of a 12-member working group who would study the workforce needs of the nuclear and hydrogen industries and collaboratively develop educational courses to train and develop a workforce here in Nebraska.

As you are all aware in January Governor Pillen announced his executive order on the creation of the Broadband office and its responsibilities. On February 7th, The Transportation and Telecommunications heard LB683 in the committee. It establishes in state statute the responsibilities of the Broadband office that were set up under the Governor’s executive order. The Broadband office will take over the responsibility of creation and maintenance of a state broadband map. They will also be responsible for the deployment of broadband utilizing federal funds to reach unserved and underserved areas.

In addition to the Broadband office, the Transportation and Telecommunications also heard LB412 introduced by Senator Geist. This bill helps to clarify that ARPA funds for broadband deployment in the 3rd congressional district can be utilized to deploy broadband in areas outside the cities or towns that do not currently have broadband service or unreliable broadband services.

As always, contact my office with any questions or thoughts on legislation impacting District 23. You can reach my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov