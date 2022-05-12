36 years of caring: Johnson retires from SCHS

Amy Johnson, known as Ms. J to students and staff at Schuyler Central High School, is retiring after 36 years at SCHS.

Johnson is the high school counselor for grades 11 and 12, but over the years, has helped people across many age ranges.

Johnson said the decision did not come lightly, but she thought it was time.

"It's a hard decision I really struggled with for more than a year, because you put in so much time and I truly love what I do," Johnson said.

While she loves what she does, and can still do it, she said she wants to spend more time with loved ones.

"I still have the energy and desire, but I think it's time for me to be more available to my family in Fremont," Johnson said.

Johnson's career at SCHS began in 1985, when she saw a newspaper advertisement for a teaching position in Schuyler. She applied and began teaching science.

"I had a lot of excellent mentors along the way and it just felt like it was the right fit," Johnson added.

In 2004, Johnson said, former Congressman Tom Osborne granted funds for underserved minorities, and SCHS was selected for a tutoring program, which Johnson took. From there she became a counselor.

"Our counselor at the time said 'Amy, I'm retiring, you have two years to get a degree,' so that's what I did," Johnson said.

From there, she became the school counselor, a job she said she loved because she could work with kids to help them not just recognize their problems, but get through them.

"I love it when a kid comes in and they're really struggling and we can just sit and try to work through things," Johnson said.

Johnson said one of her best memories was when the first Latina student came to the school. Johnson was one of the first bilingual teachers, in a personal effort to make a new student feel welcome.

"She'd end up sitting at lunch all by herself, so I'd go in there with my Spanish dictionary and eat lunch with her," Johnson said. "We'd always end up with a crowd of kids around us asking her questions."

Lyndon Beebe, boys soccer coach and computer applications teacher at SCHS, has been at the high school for 38 years. Beebe said Johnson is not just a school counselor, but a life counselor.

"I think it's all about caring for kids, that's what she's all about. She'll go more than the extra mile for someone who needs some help," Beebe said.

Beebe and Johnson started when the staff was small and close knit. Beebe said one of many fond memories from those early years was the staff ski trip to Colorado.

"Those sort of things, where we were a tight-knit staff. We became kind of a one mind, one focus kind of group," Beebe said.

Those memories and Johnson's dedication stick out to Beebe when he thinks of her time at the school. Beebe joked that he could count on one hand how many days Johnson missed in those 36 years.

In addition to her dedication to her work and to the kids, Beebe said Johnson made sure the solutions she gave the kids were going to be effective.

"She was our interpreter, she was the one our newcomers would meet and know and they would rely on her heavily to adjust, not just in class, but in life." Beebe explained. "She did a lot more good here than she could do at other schools."

Johnson said that in those 36 years, she has taken a lot of time to stop and think about things.

"I don't know how many times I've walked down the hallways and I've just stood there and thought 'how many times have I done this?'" Johnson said. "It just doesn't feel like 36 years. I can honestly say that I have enjoyed my time here. I really have."

