3rd coronvirus case confirmed in Colfax County

East-Central District Health Department on Monday evening confirmed a third case of COVID- 19 in Colfax County.

This brings the total number of cases in the ECDHD four-county service area to eight, five in Platte County, and three in Colfax County.

The four counties of ECDHD are currently under Directed Health Measures (DHM) orders until May 15 to help slow the spread of the virus. Details of the order can be found online at https://ecdhd.ne.gov/covid-2019-novel-coronavirus.html

This order states that liquor, beer, and wine sales are restricted to carryout and delivery only, and that food and beverage sales at restaurants, bars, taverns, private clubs, and dining establishments are restricted to carry-out, drive-through, and delivery only. Further, lines for carry-out and drive-throughs at these establishments must provide an environment in which patrons and staff can maintain six feet of social distancing whenever possible.

This order also makes specific directives to salons and similar one-on-one retail services. Since these services cannot be offered while maintaining a social distance of six feet, it is not possible for these services to be performed safely, and because of that, these operations should cease.