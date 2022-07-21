4-H beef champions announced

To say that the 4-H beef show at the Colfax County Fair was popular would be an understatement. Dozens of spectators gathered at the fairgrounds to watch high schoolers show off their beef cows in the wee hours of the morning on July 15.

Nineteen-year-old Morgan Gall from Leigh took home the grand champion title with her unnamed rookie cow. Gall said her cow this year was new and still learning the ropes of showmanship.

"She's definitely not used to the show atmosphere yet. She's still getting used to it," Gall said.

Gall has shown animals since she was 8-years-old, she said, and that it's a family activity, which makes it more enjoyable.

"I like all of it, but I mean, my siblings show too, so it's spending time with family and getting stuff done," Gall said.

While she doesn't particularly have any tricks up her sleeve, Gall said the key to her showmanship career is caring about the animal all the time, not just during show season.

"It's just going to the barn every day, in the summer, all year round, basically. It's about working with them and getting that bond," Gall said.

Reserve champion 18-year-old Robert Rocheford of Schuyler took home the reserve champion title for his crossbreed, Larry. Larry has some experience in shows, but is also relatively new.

"I got him in December, but he's been to some shows now," Rocheford said.

Rocheford has also been showing animals since he was a child, showing for eight or nine years.

"I just like working on them, making them look good, getting them show ready," Rocheford said.

Rocheford also doesn't have any particular techniques to win, but that he just takes care of the cows and it has worked in the past.

"I rinse them. Sometimes we'll do it twice a day if it's hot," Rocheford said. "It helps them grow more hair, and the more hair they have, the easier it is to sort of sculpt them. If you cool them down, they'll eat better too."