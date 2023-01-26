4-H’ers participate in robotics competition

On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, five Colfax County 4-H members competed in the First LEGO League qualifying competition held at Columbus Middle School. The Colfax 4-H Panel Pals spent the day presenting their project presentation, describing what it means to be a team member, and showing off their programming and computer skills though highlighting their LEGO robot to judge’s panels!

Each year the LEGO Corporation selects a new theme for the First LEGO League competition series. The 2022-2023 theme was “Super Powered.” Teams were asked to find a problem in their community and develop a solution. The Colfax 4-H team picked a problem they found to be challenging to them. They chose to explore ways to make energy more environmentally friendly for all of Colfax County. Their chosen solution was to create a program with solar power for rural communities. The team spoke with judges on the value of teamwork through their Core Values presentation. The favorite part of the whole experience, for all, is the robot design and robot game portion of the competition. Team members were able to show their building and programming skills as they navigated the challenges of the robot game board.