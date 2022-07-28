47 years of service

For 47 years, Gwen Mach has been a mainstay at the Pinnacle Bank on 11th Street.

Starting straight out of college, Mach worked her way to the position of senior vice president and operations manager of the branch through her adaptability and concern for her customers.

Now, after those many years, Mach is retiring.

According to one of Mach's longest-running coworkers, Rose Hulsey, Mach spent those 47 years going above and beyond for all her clients and coworkers.

"She's just always been willing to do more and go that extra mile for everybody: customers, coworkers, friends. She's such a positive person in the community," Hulsey said.

Mach said that in her time with Pinnacle Bank, which was Schuyler City Bank when she started, she has learned that relationships are key to the job.

"The biggest thing I've learned, I would say, has to be customer relationships. That's the best part of the job, building customer relationships," Mach said.

Mach added that, in those 47 years, many things have changed, the name of the bank one of them.

"You learn to adjust to changes and adapt to new procedures as well as build and retain those customer relationships. Every bank does savings and loan, it's the customer service that's different," Mach said.

Lori Kracl, who has also worked with Mach for a number of years, said that Mach has adapted to these changes and kept doing what she knew best: working with people.

"The thing with Gwen is she enjoyed her job and enjoyed the customers. The changes weren't always the best, but she kept pushing through and we're all the better for it," Kracl said.

Kracl attributed that care for customers and passion for her work to Mach's life in Schuyler and commitment to it.

"I think it goes back to Gwen growing up in this community and wanting to see it excel, whether that's volunteering at school functions, organizations, church, any kind of outreach," Kracl said.

Hulsey also said Mach's commitment to the community of Schuyler manifested itself in her work.

"She enjoyed her work and made it special, she put that little Gwen touch on everything," Hulsey said. "She really believes in the community here. Her family's from here, she got married, stayed here, had opportunities to move and stayed."

That personal level of connection and commitment to members of the community, Hulsey added, is the kind of thing it takes to stay in a career for this long.

"It's a loyalty to your community and to your customers that you get to know on a personal basis. You just enjoy your work and enjoy what you do," Hulsey said.

Kracl said that while Mach will no longer be at the bank, she has left things in good hands. People will undoubtedly wonder where Mach is, Kracl added.

"I think she's always been a stable person here and now that she's retiring, she's trained us for this, so we know what to do when she's not here," Kracl said.

Mach said she enjoyed the 47 years and many positions she held and hats she wore. She said that if she could tell herself one thing when she was starting, it would be to be open to new opportunities, because that was how she got to where she is.

"It's been a good career and I'm very grateful to everybody for the support and friendships I've made over the years," Mach said.