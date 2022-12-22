50 years of serving the church: Dubskys put in over 50 years of work for Divine Mercy Parish

Working anywhere for 20 years or more is an achievement in itself, but for two people to do so, working a collective 50 years for their church is unique.

Norman and Philly Dubsky, members, employees and volunteers at Divine Mercy Parish, have put in more than their fair share of work in for the church. Norman started in 1979 after working for his family’s grocery store, Dubsky’s IGA (Independent Grocers Association), located where The Center is now at 124 E. 12th St.

“Father Dickes was the priest, had been about two years, he decided to hire a maintenance man and I guess I had proven myself to him and he offered me the job,” Norman said. “I never applied for it, he just offered.”

Norman took the job and began working at the church as a handyman and general maintenance at what was then St. Mary’s Church. Philly joined the church staff in 1986.

“At the time he started it wasn’t even Divine Mercy, we only had St. Mary’s, and the two of us, we did everything,” Philly said.

Everything, Philly explained, meant making sure the church was in operating condition for every service, cleaning, setting up and taking down events, general maintenance and, once or twice, painting.

“We did snow removal at five in the morning. We did all the snow and we’d be done by eight when mass started,” Philly said.

“I and four or five volunteers took the altars completely apart, stripped the paint, repainted them and put them back together and we repainted the church twice,” Norman said.

There was no excuse on account of weather, Philly added, as the Dubskys live right down the street from the church in the same home Norman grew up in.

“We were working for God and it was really close. We always walked. There’s no calling in and saying ‘I can’t get through the snow today,’” Philly said. “We never got the car out to go to work.”

In 2008, St. Mary’s decided to merge with St. Augustine Church, which marked an exit point for Norman as his workload was set to double working for two churches.

“They wanted one maintenance man. He was ready to retire and Norman said ‘I’m not taking one anymore, but two parishes? One was enough.’ Then Norman said he would stay part time and they said no, so he quit and found another part time job at Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits,” Philly said.

To this day, Philly still works at the church part-time, but is considering stepping out as well. As much as she enjoys what she does, she has been doing it for 36 years.

“We did a lot of volunteering for the church as well. That was our business, that was our choice,” Philly said. The priest told us you do not get rich working for the church but your reward will be greater.”

After years of setting up events, making sure the building itself was in operating condition, helping numerous priests over the years and spending countless hours doing unseen work, the Dubskys are happy to have served.

“I enjoyed working for the church. She bossed the priests around more than I did, though,” Norman said, with a laugh.

“I just enjoyed working there. When I first started I worked at the bakery in town and I would go later in the day and help him,” Philly said.