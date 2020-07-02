500 Learning kits to be delivered to Schuyler Community Schools

For these learning kits, one of the biggest challenges was just ordering and shipping and deciding at each grade level what materials would be useful, said Becker, who tried to put in items like composition books and dry erase boards that could be used more than once.

“I’ve always collaborated with the Community and Family Partnership and, of course, always worked through the United Way but adding the Girl Scouts into this and being able to help them so they could get some of their activity kits out I think is just a good partnership,” Becker said. "We have all of these things to get into the hands of students and if we could all help to make sure that they get where they need to be so that they are useful to people. I think that’s a really good thing.”