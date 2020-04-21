5th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Colfax County; meatpacking plants reporting outbreaks

There were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colfax County as of the Sun's Tuesday morning print deadline.
The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) on Monday confirmed the fifth cases in Colfax, bringing its four-county service area (Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte) to 14.
The initial investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available at this time.
Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html.
Meanwhile, several meatpacking plants in Nebraska are now reporting outbreaks of the coronavirus.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported earlier this week that there are now at least six cases of COVID-19 linked to the Tyson meatpacking plant in Madison, with more than 30 pending test results of employees and family members.
That followed an announcement Friday by Tyson officials that employees of the plant in Dakota City had tested positive. The spokesperson did not say how many cases were linked to the plant, but the number of cases in Dakota County, which is in northeast Nebraska across the river from Sioux City, Iowa, grew from less than 10 on Thursday to 69 by Monday.
Dawson County, where there also is a large Tyson meatpacking plant in Lexington, saw its number of cases soar. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were 124 cases in the central Nebraska county, more than double the number from a week ago. As of Sunday, Dawson County had the third-highest number of cases in the state.
Jeremy Eschliman, health director for the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said it's hard to establish directly where disease transmission is happening, but with nearly 3,000 people working at the plant in a city of about 10,000 people, it's likely cases are linked there.
Gov. Pete Ricketts seemed to indicate Monday that he believes cases in Dawson County are linked to the plant. He noted that nearly half of all the positive COVID-19 tests that came in over the weekend were from Dawson or Hall counties, "where we've got some of these food-processing plants."
A Tyson spokeswoman Monday morning said the company has confirmed cases of the virus at "some" of its U.S. locations, but she did not identify the locations.
In a statement, Hector Gonzalez, senior vice president of human relations, said the company has instituted a number of safety measures at its plants, including temperature checks of workers, providing face coverings and requiring workers to wear them, and installing work station dividers.
"When we learn an employee has experienced symptoms and tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work," Gonzalez said in the statement. "We also affirmatively notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member."
Despite those measures, Tyson has had several large outbreaks. The company closed down a plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, after dozens of workers fell ill with the virus and two died. Iowa lawmakers also initiated a federal labor complaint against Tyson over working conditions at a plant in Waterloo.
Eschliman said he's talked with officials at the Tyson plant in Lexington and believes they are taking the disease and worker safety seriously.
"Tyson's been really receptive," he said, calling the company a "good partner."
Other companies have also been hit hard. A pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, owned by Smithfield is the site of the largest single cluster of cases in the U.S., with nearly 750 as of Monday. The plant closed last week.
There also have been small outbreaks at the JBS plant in Grand Island and at Western Reserve in Hastings. The Grand Island plant remains open even though JBS has closed two plants — in Colorado and Minnesota — because of COVID-19 outbreaks. A plant in Pennsylvania that was closed for two weeks reopened Monday.
Lincoln Premium Poultry, which has a plant in Fremont that processes broiler chickens for Costco, on Monday reported three additional cases and now has about half a dozen among its roughly 1,100 employees.
Lancaster County officials said Monday that there was a confirmed case in a county resident who works at the Farmland Foods plant in Crete, but they had not yet determined whether the case was directly linked to the plant.
In a Facebook live news event Sunday night, Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, said he's more concerned about the potential for outbreaks at meatpacking plants than he is about assisted-living facilities.
Ricketts said the state is working collaboratively with food-processing plants on tips and best practices to keep workers safe while keeping production lines going.
"They want to keep their plants open. We want to keep their plants open," the governor said.
An advocacy group Monday suggested keeping the plants open is not a worthy goal. Food & Water Action called for mandatory shutdowns of any meatpacking plants where there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“The presence of the coronavirus at meat slaughter plants is reaching crisis proportions. If affected locations aren’t shut down immediately, the virus will rapidly spread through the entire industry, threatening food supply chains on an unprecedented scale,” Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food & Water Action, said in a news release.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Union on Monday called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to take five immediate steps to protect workers in processing plants, including mandating they get personal protective equipment and halting line speed waivers.
“For the sake of these workers and our nation, it is clear that more must be done now. We are urgently calling on Secretary (Sonny) Perdue to adopt a series of safety actions and enact immediate guidelines to protect these essential workers which, in turn, will protect our communities and this nation’s food supply," UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a statement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!