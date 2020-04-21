5th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Colfax County; meatpacking plants reporting outbreaks

That followed an announcement Friday by Tyson officials that employees of the plant in Dakota City had tested positive. The spokesperson did not say how many cases were linked to the plant, but the number of cases in Dakota County, which is in northeast Nebraska across the river from Sioux City, Iowa, grew from less than 10 on Thursday to 69 by Monday.

Dawson County, where there also is a large Tyson meatpacking plant in Lexington, saw its number of cases soar. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were 124 cases in the central Nebraska county, more than double the number from a week ago. As of Sunday, Dawson County had the third-highest number of cases in the state.

Jeremy Eschliman, health director for the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said it's hard to establish directly where disease transmission is happening, but with nearly 3,000 people working at the plant in a city of about 10,000 people, it's likely cases are linked there.

Gov. Pete Ricketts seemed to indicate Monday that he believes cases in Dawson County are linked to the plant. He noted that nearly half of all the positive COVID-19 tests that came in over the weekend were from Dawson or Hall counties, "where we've got some of these food-processing plants."