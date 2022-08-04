A case for CASE: Local teacher attends course on teaching ag

Lynn Hanson, ag teacher at Schuyler Central High School, recently attended a CASE (Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education) course on plant science.

While this may seem a far cry from his expertise in agricultural mechanics and welding, it's not that far removed, Hanson said.

"This one was based on plant science, so a lot of inquiry-based curriculum instruction relating to fertilizers, how plants grow, plant structures, those kind of things," Hanson said.

Those topics, he explained, can be easily applied to his course because many of the machines involved in agriculture require knowledge of plant science to use effectively.

"There's a lot of calculations I know I'll be able to pull into some ag mechanics classes, like calculating fertilizer rates per acre, those were kind of big takeaways for things I teach currently," Hanson said.

Matt Kriefels, associate professor of practice in agricultural leadership, education and communication at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said CASE programs employ a unique model of education for teachers so they may in turn offer students a unique learning experience.

"The thing CASE does well is not just give students information. It organizes it so that the students have to discover [the information]," Kriefels said.

Throughout the course, attendees are first taught as if they were students in their own class, given projects and experiments, which they then learn to teach to their students.

"The big one is how to do fertilizer calculations and how to do those tests, I know a lot of students in other classes get that info but on a smaller scale," Hanson said.

Soybeans will be something of a focus for many of the lessons, as Hanson received a scholarship from the Nebraska Soybean Board, who ask that recipients tailor their curriculum around soybean-related topics.

"A lot of it is going to be in my ag mechanics class, talking about the machinery involved in the production of soybeans and how to figure planting times and figure out what fertilizer rates you're going to potentially need," Hanson said.

Another key facet of the topics learned in the program is helping students prepare for the job field. Hanson said the topics he plans to discuss are very involved with job prep for students looking at agriculture.

"I feel the agriculture program we have helps prepare students with general knowledge and gets them on the path of those ag-related fields and promoting it across the country," Hanson said.

Kriefels added that CASE also helps teachers to better inform students on the careers they may seek.

"With agriculture being Nebraska's biggest industry, it's important for high schools to help students understand the career opportunities in ag," Kriefels said.

Hanson said that helping students find their passion and find that future career is one of his favorite parts of teaching.

"I really enjoy being able to work with the students, help them find their passion and what they want to plan to do in the future, help to keep them inspired and help them find a career that's a good fit for them," Hanson said.