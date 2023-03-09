The lot at the intersection of 12th Avenue and B Street has been used for a variety of activities over the years: Santa's house, Labor Day's "Kids on the Block," and the Christmas hayrack ride. A new grant application hopes to expand that list dramatically.

The Colfax Foundation applied for a Community Development Block Grant Public Works Facilities Fund on Feb. 28 that will help fund some minor reconstruction on the lot. Audra Jedlicka, Colfax Foundation board member and executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, said the group has ideas for the space to make it usable and appealing to anyone and everyone.

"The idea for that is to have it become more of a gathering and event space downtown so people have a place to go outside downtown whether it's to hang out, listen to a band, things like that," Jedlicka said.

The idea came about around a year ago, Jedlicka said. With the Colfax Foundation receiving funds over the years, they occasionally try to find projects to invest in. In recent years, Jedlicka said, the organization has been relatively quiet, and wanted to start something. With recent talks about downtown revitalization, it seemed a good fit.

"We threw out a lot of different projects: improving the park, improving the walking trail, a dog park, a splash pad, an ice-skating rink and a green space," Jedlicka said. "Downtown doesn't have an outdoor space and we thought this would be really good and help downtown businesses."

City Administrator Will De Roos said current plans for the space set it up well for several kinds of events by pretty much any group, organization or business who can find a use for it.

There is also a stage or bandstand area planned, De Roos added, as well as public restroom facilities. Jedlicka said the bandstand and concrete area allow for a wide range of performance use.

"We wanted some of it cement so we could have a food truck or a clothing truck, a flea market, our farmers market (in that space)," Jedlicka said. "Yet, we wanted some green space so there's space for kids to be on the grass, a theater for concerts or the dance studio to take advantage of, there's a long list of activities."

The application applied for totaled $427,000, with the Colfax Foundation being responsible for $118,000 of that total. Jedlicka said the project will improve the quality of life for those in the city as well as "curb appeal" for those passing through, so they approached the city as well for help with funding.

"That was a big thing, how many people could utilize it and what a great opportunity it is for entertainment, not to mention it would drive people into the community as well," Jedlicka said. "We're trying to work with the city on it, it's a great thing for them to have that lot updated so they're in on it as well."

The Colfax Foundation should hear back in a couple months whether its application was approved, Jedlicka said. If everything goes according to plan, they hope to have the space operational in time for Labor Day celebrations such as the street dance. If the application is rejected, they can re-apply in August.