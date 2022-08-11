A childhood dream: Schuyler native Spencer Kort graduates flight school

Schuyler native Spencer Kort said his interest in being a pilot started at an early age.

"When I was in fourth grade I watched 'Top Gun' while I was home sick one day from school," Spencer said. "I watched it and said 'Yep, that's what I want to do.'"

After almost 18 years, Spencer's childhood dream was realized at his flight school graduation from Fort Rucker in Alabama on July 28.

With nine of those years being in the military, Spencer officially became a pilot in the army, joining his father, grandfather and uncle who served in the Army and other grandfather who served in the Air Force.

"I felt like it was almost a calling. My dad was like ‘Oh, you have to go Air Force,' and I said 'Yeah, you’re probably right but I’m going to go army since everyone else did,’" Spencer said.

Spencer's journey to flight school started when he filled out the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) in high school. After graduating from Schuyler Central High School, Spencer went to basic training and joined the National Guard.

"When I signed up, I told the recruiter I wanted to be a pilot, he said 'Oh, yeah, no problem, OK.' So they signed me up for 88M which is a truck driver," Kort said.

Spencer served as a truck driver for some time before the unit was disbanded and Spencer was told to join another unit, whatever unit he wanted. He joined a Long-Range Surveillance unit (LRS) until they disbanded as well. This time, however, he drove for a cavalry scout unit, the same type of unit his father served in for 20 years.

"My contract was up and they said 'How can we keep you?' I said 'I want to go aviation, I want to fly. If you can't give me that, my contract is up, I'll go to the Air Force,'" Spencer said.

The Army was determined to keep Spencer, so they referred him to an aviation mechanic position working with Black Hawk helicopters. He was able to submit his paperwork and was accepted into flight school as a result of his newfound experience.

Flight school took two years, Spencer said, when it's normally up to a year and a half, due to COVID-19 policies. In addition to many holds for students, contact with COVID-19 meant a two-week quarantine, which was extended due to said holds between students.

"I sat out for two and a half months waiting to get back in, almost three months. I had to do a lot of studying and stuff to keep up with the books and training and stuff so I didn’t forget it on my own," Spencer said.

Spencer's parents, Curt and Kelly Kort, are proud of him and his determination, they said.

"We’re very proud of him, of course, just going through it all because he kept getting stopped and the whole thing he wanted to do was fly the whole time," Curt said.

Curt added that throughout Spencer's time in the military, he would get assigned a new task or milestone to reach, only to find another one behind it. His working as a mechanic got his foot in the door to becoming a pilot, Curt said.

"Once he did that, he talked to some people and got them to say 'This is what you need, get the packet, get interviewed,' and got squared away because it’s a heck of a weeding out process," Curt said.

Curt added that in flight school, they do not allow retakes or redoes on any exams or lessons.

"You only get one chance too. They said if at any part you fail, you don’t get to retake, you don’t get to do helicopters or anything. You’re done," Curt said.

In his time in flight school, Spencer met many people from different countries, which he said was his favorite part of the experience.

"What I enjoyed most about flight school was all the different people I got the privilege to meet. I met fellow aviators from Germany, Italy, Australia and Norway to name a few, along with people from all over our great country," Spencer said.

For now, Spencer is taking a well-deserved month or two off before heading to Lincoln, where he will work with Black Hawk helicopters. While the model will be different than what he's used to, he said he'll have a chance to learn on progression orders.

"They call them progression orders so you can learn. I learned on Black Hawk version Mike, these are Lima, it's a different model so they test you to make sure you have the fundamentals down, then some more advanced things," Spencer said.

One moment, Spencer said, sticks out when he thinks about his experience. Early on, when he was on annual training, he told some officers he wanted to be a pilot, to which he received neutral positive responses.

"One guy I respected who is a pilot comes up to me and says ‘There’s two types of people: Those who want to be pilots and those who are pilots' and walked away. That was kind of what I needed to get going," Spencer said.