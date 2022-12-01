A different kind of big league: Schuyler Central High School band goes to Honor Band showcase

Many people say they don’t want to “toot their own horn” but in the case of Schuyler Middle School’s band, it’s justified.

The band showcased its musical talents in front of several other schools during the Columbus Middle School’s Honor Band in Columbus on Nov. 12.

The performance, according to CMS band director Nestor Pelayo, is a way for students to show off their musical prowess in front of other students and parents on a larger stage than just their school.

“It is a showcase of the best area students,” Pelayo said. “It means a lot. These students are basically among the most talented in our school.”

Paleyo said he chose the students, seventh grader Kamila Cirila, seventh grader Bergan Lefdal, seventh grader Gabriela Quezada, seventh grader Reagan Zavadil and eighth grader Rodrigo Martinez, to represent the school and come back with that large performance experience.

“I wanted to give these guys the opportunity to see what it’s like interacting with students as good as them or better than them so they can take some ideas they see at Honor Band and bring them back to the school. I certainly learned a lot myself,” Pelayo said.

Schuyler Middle School Principal Jesse Zavadil, whose daughter Reagan performed at the event, said Reagan spent a lot of time preparing for the event and practicing.

“She really loves band and vocal. She has a good time with that and she works hard at it,” Zavadil said. “Leading up to it, I know she would practice, met up with a couple other students and practiced with them outside of school.”

Pelayo, who joined as band director just this year, said Schuyler Middle School is a talented group, which is why he encouraged students to apply for the Honor Band.

“In Schuyler there’s a lot of talent that’s been untapped so the more we can let the students know about these kinds of events, the more representation we can get and the stronger our band program is going to get as a result of these experiences,” Pelayo said.

Pelayo attributed some of that natural talent to Schuyler’s population being largely Latino and the use of many of the instruments in band being used in the music students listen to growing up.

“A lot of these kids grow up listening to a lot of Mexican pop that includes a lot of the instruments they already play and that kind of sparks them to want to start, that’s one way they’re inspired to be in band,” Pelayo said.

Zavadil and his wife were unable to attend the performance in person but were able to watch it afterward, as well as hear a detailed recap from Reagan, he said. From the video they were able to watch afterward, they were impressed with the students and directors.

“She’s been talking about it every day since,” Zavadil said. “She was really tired from playing all day. It was an intense day and she was excited to come back and told us everything.”

At the performance, the collective Honor Band, comprised of multiple schools, was led by Dr. David Klee, director of bands at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. Klee hosted a clinic for those in performance as well.

“We’re really excited, always excited to brag about students and when you add in the bonus of one is my daughter, that’s great too,” Zavadil said.