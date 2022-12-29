A different kind of holiday cheer: Schuyler Food and Toy Drive serves over 40 families

The Schuyler Food and Toy drive is a standby in the Schuyler community around the holidays. For the past 13 years, the program has provided those in need with toys, warm clothing and food at the end of the year.

Denise Kracl started the program 13 years ago, but due to her new position as a judge serving Platte County, the torch was passed to Zach Johnson and First Presbyterian Church's Rev. Sarah Gengler.

"We do accept food and clothing, that kind of stuff but we also over the past couple years have been fortunate to apply for grants to get winter hats and coats and blankets that kind of stuff," Johnson said "If a kid asks for a coat they're most certainly going to get it."

Johnson said that, despite the name "Food and Toy Drive," the drive focuses mainly on things like coats, hats, gloves and food, though they do make sure every kid gets a toy as well.

"Every kid gets a couple toys. It's not our main focus even though it's in the name. Everyone gets roughly the same amount of stuff," Johnson said.

Part of the focus on coats, Johnson said, is because Schuyler's community is so diverse and many families are not used to the cold Nebraska winters and outfitting a family with warm clothing can be costly.

"We're a community of many nationalities, many moved from places warmer than here and might not have resources to buy their family of six or seven coats," Johnson said. "It's rewarding to get to help out people that maybe can't afford things like that."

Johnson said the program this year benefited approximately 45 families, which is actually down quite a bit from last year.

"Last year we were still dealing with repercussions of COVID so we're attributing higher numbers to that," Johnson said "We're kind of thankful for lower numbers this year because people who had no idea (how to run the program) were running the program."

Johnson got involved quite some time ago, when he first met Kracl, and has stayed involved since, allowing his workplace, Svoboda Funeral Home, to be the storage and distribution center for the donated or purchased items.

The purchaser of those items provided by monetary donations and grants, Gengler, became involved approximately six years ago when she first moved to Schuyler and was convinced by a friend to help wrap.

"A friend invited me because she was going to go wrap and it had been an ice storm day, it was supposed to happen, they needed help," Gengler said. "It's just a wonderful way to give back to those most in need in the community and surrounding area."

In return, Johnson said, the community has been incredibly supportive of the drive, through donations, volunteer work or continued support on the administrative side, like Tracy Wagner at the county attorney's office.

"It's great because the community really supports it and that's what we ask for is community support," Johnson said. "It's truly amazing to see everyone come together to work on it."