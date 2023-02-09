The Boy Scouts of America (BSA), more specifically Troop 211 out of Schuyler, is very involved in the community, according to Brian Bywater, whose two sons have been in the program for over 15 years.

"The scouts do a lot for the community, you see a lot volunteer and in other community service roles, whether it's a specific project or volunteering to help with food collection, the scouts do a lot for the community," Bywater said.

To help fund some of their ventures, the scouts do their annual popcorn sales and one local fundraiser that has run for over 15 years: a chili feed. Scoutmaster Dave Gibbons said between parents and scouts helping and burger from Cargill, hot dogs from Didier's and cinnamon rolls from Parkview One-Stop and scout parents, they're able to hold the chili feed to fund some of their trips, supplies and maintenance costs.

"It's a community event and it's nice to do a community kind of thing. Once we get things started, other than handling money, the kids do it. They take orders from people, serve it up, get it ready to go, hand it out to people in their car," Gibbons said. "It teaches the kids responsibility. The poster was even made by a scout."

Proceeds go toward the scouts' camping trips, cabin maintenance, merit badges, supplies and general costs for the scouts' adventures, Gibbons said. Bywater said the camping trips to places like Camp Cedar in Cedar Bluff are especially important for those trying to earn their merit badges. Eagle Scouts, for instance, must earn 21 to achieve that rank.

"They work on various projects, take merit badge classes and every scout need to obtain a certain number of merit badges to rank up," Bywater said. "A good way to complete that is by going to camp. Sometimes they'll complete anywhere between four and eight in a week."

Gibbons went on to say that between the popcorn sales and the chili feed, camp may cost little to nothing for some of the scouts.

"The students get a little account in a recordkeeping system and they can buy things or use it toward going to camp," Gibbons said. "When they sell popcorn and do this kind of work, it may not cost much of anything for them to do those camps."

Bywater said the drive-through method they adopted when COVID-19 began to intensify worked out well. They try to plan the event around the super bowl, he added. As such, the drive-through chili feed will take place outside of the Oak Ballroom on Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chili and a cinnamon roll cost $5 and a hot dog can be added on for an additional $1.

"We found the drive-through very efficient and very well-received. It's a lot easier for everyone involved, scouts and parents," Bywater said. "We try to have it on Super Bowl Sunday going forward so people can go to church, stop by, get some chili and be home for the Super Bowl."