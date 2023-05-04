A solid crowd packed the Fraternity of Eagles Club in Schuyler on April 26 to hear Gov. Jim Pillen's thoughts on the state of Schuyler, Nebraska, and on his first 100 days in office.

In contrast to typical political speaker events, the mood was very casual, Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, noted. Instead of feeling like a political event, it was more like a town celebration, complete with a burger feed. Her motivation for inviting him to town for this, she said, was simply to help Schuyler and the governor get to know each other a little better.

"I think it's just been one of our goals to build better relationships and friendships with politicians in our area. Senator (Bruce) Bostelman is someone we're very familiar with, Congressman (Mike) Flood was here recently, but the governor's right down the road, so we just wanted to continue to build on that," Jedlicka said.

Pillen started off the night by reminiscing on a football game he played while while he was a student at Lakeview High School, in which City Attorney Dick Seckman played for Schuyler. Then, he moved on to more serious topics and answered questions from the crowd, mostly pertaining to finances and the "heartbeat bill" which failed by one vote in the unicameral the next morning.

He also gave some short updates on his time as governor, largely about what he has learned about the process and how he has found extra funding in places where the state could cut back, using the phrase "bushel-baskets and bushel-baskets of money in the coffers" to describe them. With that, he said, a lot of requests for funding came in from state agencies that he had to deny.

"When we come into extra cash, what do we tend to want to do at home? It's human nature, flaunt what we have, spend it, right? If we do it at home what do you think happens in government?" Pillen said. "We have to have the fiscally conservative courage to say no and make sure we take the excess money and we give it back to the people and make some really key investments."

Part of the conversation focused on community involvement and improvement, something he said afterward that he has been happy to see in a lot of communities around the state.

"I think the cool thing that's really important is we all believe in local control. I'm a believer that we should keep the government out of our hair, we don't need the state coming in telling us how to make our communities awesome," Pillen said. "We can come together and make the community what we want it to be."

Schuyler, he said, is a good example of how a community can be invested in itself and all of its residents, young and old.

"It's inspiring. If I can be inspired and inspire other communities to be like Schuyler, we're going to do really good in Nebraska," Pillen said. "The first piece that really excites me is people in Schuyler are coming together, talking about how can we make our community better for our kids, talking about housing, how we make great jobs for our kids and make the community more inviting so it can grow."

Mayor Art Lindberg said afterward that he thought the conversations went well, especially those with Pillen after he had spoken to the larger group. Pillen stuck around the Eagles Club for a little over an hour after the event to converse with whoever wanted to talk.

"It was great to have the governor here in our community, it shows how here in Schuyler, we're trying to do our best to bring attention to our community, to let people around us and the state know we're serious about making strides to improve quality of life and things we can do better for the community," Lindberg said.