Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Sports, Clarkson High School Senior Drew Beeson said, has always been an important part of his life and his family. His parents, Robert and the late Suzanne Beeson, were collegiate athletes and his brother Mitch played for Clarkson as well.

"I would say my growing up definitely (made me want to get involved). I had an older brother who graduated last year who kind of influenced me to get into stuff but I've always loved sports my whole life," Beeson said.

Clarkson High School Head Football Coach Jim Clarkson was Beeson's preschool P.E. teacher as well as his current football coach, and has known him all those years. Clarkson said Beeson has always had a competitive, driven spirit.

"He's always been the guy that goes really hard, really competes, really cares. Of course that translates great into high school sports," Clarkson said. "He's a leader, very vocal, very passionate. He's a good one to have on the team, he's very competitive and passionate about what he does."

With the time he isn't spending on basketball, football and track, Beeson is also in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), president of the school's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), National Honor Society (NHS) president and a member of speech, choir, band, One Act and the stream team, which film sports events.

"That's one of the nice things about being in a small school is being able to do everything, being in FCCLA and FBLA really feel like you can make a well-rounded person out of it, you can improve yourself and other people through those things," Beeson said.

Through FCCLA and FBLA, Beeson said, he's had a lot of opportunities to volunteer for various causes, such as FCCLA's current can drive, NHS' Christmas for Our Troops program and FBLA's firetruck wash and March of Dimes.

"Every year we do a fundraiser for March of Dimes, with a program through FBLA, this year we raised just over $1,000 just here in Clarkson. We do coin drives, can drives and all that good stuff all the time," Beeson said.

Beeson said he is signed to Doane University's football program, where he will pursue a degree in physical education, a subject very near and dear to him as an athlete and someone who likes teaching.

"I'd say my passion for wanting to help people and better kids (made me choose that program). I love being around school and the atmosphere that's here and the culture and I want to help create that culture somewhere else just like Clarkson because the culture here is great," Beeson said.

Beeson said he's already preparing for his college courses by taking a college class and even helping out in other classrooms when he can.

"I have a self-taught college class I take and sometimes I'll go to the preschool or kindergarten rooms and help with their activities," Beeson said.

Clarkson said with Beeson's involvement in education through his parents and aunt, his love for sports and his tendency to do what needs to be done, he's a good fit for the job.

"He's in speech, One Act, he's not self-conscious, not afraid to put himself out there. He doesn't worry about what other people think of him and he's willing to be whatever he needs to be," Clarkson said.

He added that Beeson will often set up workouts for his friends in sports and get on his friends if they're not doing what they're supposed to.

"He's going to make sure everyone's lined up properly and doing what they're supposed to be doing, making sure everyone is communicating, he's been very good that way," Clarkson said. "Off-season, he'll line up team activities, all that kind of stuff."

Beeson said the most important thing he believes a leader can do is inspire others to lead too. That is what he tries to do when he leads.

"One of the things I stress the most is leadership and being a leader means making other leaders," Beeson said. "I feel like the more leaders you can make in a club or in a team, it can create a community full of people who want a better society and a better community as a whole."