Owning a business has always been a dream for Olga Gongora, owner of Olga's Shop in downtown Schuyler.

In January, Olga's Shop opened at 1118 B St. after buying the building from someone she and her partner knew.

"I always dreamed of having my own business. I had tried it before but I always encountered certain barriers and had to stop. This time I have the support of my partner and the opportunity to buy this building from a friend," Gongora said, as translated from Spanish.

Olga's Shop features a wide assortment of items, from high-end clothing to traditional Guatemalan apparel (trajes), floral arrangements and gift baskets. When figuring out what she wanted her business to be, she said, she sought out the needs of the people in town and what they wanted to see in Schuyler.

"Our intention is to provide all our neighbors the necessities they need: shoes, clothes, gifts, floral arrangements for events, that we can personalize, actually. Also people can send money to their home country through our services here," Gongora said. "Our plans for the near future are to see the necessities the community has so we can expand our services and the things we offer."

On March 15, the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Olga, her shop and her family to the chamber and community with a ribbon cutting, one of four planned on that day. Chamber Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said that Olga's Shop brings a new type of business entirely to Schuyler, something it needed.

"I think her whole store, the boutique type, we don't have. Having that cute boutique shop for males to shop for their special someone and for the ladies to shop at was a nice addition we didn't have. That's really nice. She offers so much," Jedlicka said.

Gongora said her favorite thing of the services she offers is the floral arrangements and gift baskets. While she enjoys the apparel and gifts part of the business, the more creative aspects allow her to have a little more fun and get to know her clients a little better so she can better serve them. Service and taking care of her customers, she said, is her priority and what she thinks makes her business unique.

"First we think of the client. When they enter a business they have a right to feel good with good customer service. For me, having this place clean and organized is my way of saying 'we're here to serve you and take care of you,'" Gongora said.

Taking care of the community and being the type of person and business it needs, Gongora said, is very important to her.

"(My goal is) a more personalized service to the client, to take care of them like family and make sure they feel good," Gongora said. "We're looking forward to bringing more stuff to Schuyler because this is a community we love and love to be a part of."

Jedlicka said that, beside Gongora's shop's unique offerings, Gongora herself brings a lot to the community with her creative abilities.

"I think that creativeness designs her shop. It’s well put-together and we're just really excited, that was something Schuyler needed was that classy little boutique," Jedlicka said. "She’s been fabulous to get to know and is so entrepreneurial and her passion for Schuyler speaks volumes."

Gongora herself, Jedlicka added, brings a lot to the community as a business owner and resident.

"On the other side I see a very intelligent businesswoman who brings a lot of wisdom and a lot of passion for Schuyler so we always love to see that in our business members," Jedlicka said. "That energy and love just spreads. She will be contagious and that's exciting for us in Schuyler."