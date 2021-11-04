A new chapter: SCS holds ribbon-cutting on playground, shares new plans

On a chilly Oct. 26 morning, kids in the Dual Language program at the Schuyler Community Schools district office got a look at their new playground during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event also signaled to the community the start of the district’s plans to renovate its office, 120 W. 20th St. The building is a former nursing home purchased a couple of years ago. Current plans include renovating two wings to establish a total of six classrooms for the Dual Language program.

SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said that Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds and additional state money the district received this year will fund the project. The district is eligible for a total of $4.3 million in ESSER III dollars with a portion of that money going towards the renovation. Those funds will also be used to update the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system at that building and a portion of Schuyler Central High School, among other improvements.

“Everything that we do here, it will not be tax dollars that renovates this building so that’s really a pretty awesome way for us to move this property forward,” Hoesing said.

Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson noted during the ribbon-cutting that city officials had been worried about the future of the former nursing home until SCS acquired the property for its district office.

“We couldn’t be happier that the school was able to secure this property and invest in Schuyler,” Knutson said. “I've been interviewed probably six or seven times about what’s going on in Schuyler and I think I’ve said every time that the school has been innovative, the school has been progressive, the school is investing in Schuyler, and this is certainly a tribute to you guys, to our entire school board and school administration and staff.”

Dual Language Principal Heather Bebout said the program is in its fourth year.

“We started with two kindergarten classes here (district office); out at Richland (School) it continues with first, second, third and fourth grade,” Bebout said. “Right now we have 77 students, I think, involved in the Dual Language program. They learn a half day in English and a half day in Spanish, all curriculum.”

Hoesing said that Richland School will keep open despite the program’s growth elsewhere.

“We should have about 100 kids in (the district office),” he said. “Grades second through fifth we’ll keep over 100 kids out at Richland. We’ll look at what the board wants to do with (grades) sixth, seventh, eighth – whether they’ll go to Fisher’s (School) at that point if they’re not in the Dual Language program.”

The majority of Schuyler population is Hispanic and, according to Hoesing, there is a benefit to students being able to understand more than one language.

“We also see the benefit in kids being biliterate; being able to read, write and speak in two languages. …It does something to stimulate the part of the brain that is problem solving,” Hoesing said.

In the first phase of the renovation, the east wing of the district office will be remodeled to create four classrooms for kindergarten and first grade. The second phase includes remodeling a second portion of the building to establish two classrooms for second grade.

The classrooms are in different portions of the building so that the district wouldn’t need to remodel a space that’s already been renovated, Hoesing noted. Because the building served as a nursing home, he said, the building is broken up into fire zones and it would cost more to “break those envelopes.”

“We tried to preserve all the stuff that wasn’t necessary and put all of our money into where we thought it was best used,” Hoesing said.

The project is being done in phases because school districts must first spend the money before being reimbursed for COVID dollars.

“We can get this part of it done, pay those bills, send them in, try to get our reimbursement and keep moving forward so that we don’t have to dig into our own cash for the school district,” he added.

Additionally, the district received preliminary approval from the Nebraska Department of Transportation to cut a curb on Highway 15 to create a more ideal drop off area for kids.

“We think with the number of kids we have here and a bus, we’ll be able to move traffic fairly good out of there,” Hoesing said. “We don’t want the bottleneck that we used to have at the elementary and occasionally have at the elementary.”

A potential third phase of renovation could be the chapel and cafeteria areas, though that would be later on if the school board decides to do so.

Hoesing noted that school board members should be thanked for the project’s progress.

“Without a great board, we can’t do anything,” he said. “They’re the ones with final say in this. And then I have an innovative principal who heads this program.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

