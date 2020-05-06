A new sheriff in town: Messerlie named new Colfax County sherriff

“The Board of Commissioners were very impressed with the quality of applicants that they had in the applicant pool,” Kracl said. “I think that’s a credit to this county that so many qualified people were interested in being the sheriff.”

She noted that his involvement in the community in a variety of roles also helped him when it came to choosing the new sheriff. Messerlie makes the rounds in a diverse county, frequently shopping at The African Store and getting his haircut at one of the many Hispanic-owned barbershops in the city. He doesn’t come alone; most of the time, he brings his family along with him to introduce them to the melting pot of culture that is Colfax County.

“The little things that you do add up to the big things,” Messerlie said. “I don’t care what language you speak, I just think being a good person, if you can show that to them, I think that helps them in outreach.”

Continuing to build on relationships is among the many goals that Messerlie has for the sheriff’s department during his tenure. He also seeks to accentuate the strengths of the team that he has around him. Having worked with some of them for more than a decade, he is aware of what they do well and is ready to move some people around the unit to put his department in the best position to succeed.