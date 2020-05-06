A new sheriff in town: Messerlie named new Colfax County sherriff

As a teenager, Shawn Messerlie was a huge fan of the TV show “Cops," watching it religiously every weekend.
As he continued to grow, he put that passion for law enforcement into play by taking a position as a reserve in the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa following his graduation from South Sioux City High School 30 years ago.
These days, Messerlie is a bit more experienced and a bit less keen on watching the show he grew up with as a kid.
“When you get into law enforcement, it is nothing like the show,” Messerlie said. “I will never watch another cop show because I see things and just shake my head.”
Messerlie’s real experience has led him to this point in time, where he gets to take the reins of his local sheriff’s department. Last week, he was named the new Colfax County sheriff, replacing Paul Kruse, who left the department last month after nearly a decade of service. The new sheriff will serve out the rest of Kruse's term.
Messerlie has been a long time deputy in the department, having served in Colfax County since 2009. His prior role was as a jail administrator, overseeing a variety of different operations, including the sex offender registry and the work-release program. He makes his home in Leigh, where he takes plenty of visits to the schools up in that region to build a solid relationship with families and children.
“The first key is just talking to people,” Messerlie said. “I’m in the schools quite a bit in the northern half of the county and we get to meet (the kids), talk to them and they get to talk to us. They see that we’re human, we’re there to help them, we’re not that scary boogeyman that when their mom drives by and they’re not in a car seat ... they’re not going to take them away from them.”
Building a relationship took a lot of time for someone like Messerlie. The northern part of the county, which includes Leigh, has been a place where finding support and trust for law enforcement was a challenge. Messerlie said he has believed that being able to work on that is something that he can bring to the entire county now that he’s the sheriff.
“My biggest thing was building that bridge and building that bond in the Northern part of the county, where there was not a lot of law enforcement and there was not a lot of trust for law enforcement up there,” Messerlie said. “Building that community trust was a big thing for me, too. We don’t get the opportunity to come into the schools down south (and) I want to improve that and build that relationship with those in the Southern part of the county.”
Messerlie got the job after standing out in a strong field of applicants, something that Colfax County Attorney and Public Information Officer Denise Kracl saw as being a testament to the attractiveness of the Colfax County Sheriff’s job.
“The Board of Commissioners were very impressed with the quality of applicants that they had in the applicant pool,” Kracl said. “I think that’s a credit to this county that so many qualified people were interested in being the sheriff.”
She noted that his involvement in the community in a variety of roles also helped him when it came to choosing the new sheriff. Messerlie makes the rounds in a diverse county, frequently shopping at The African Store and getting his haircut at one of the many Hispanic-owned barbershops in the city. He doesn’t come alone; most of the time, he brings his family along with him to introduce them to the melting pot of culture that is Colfax County.
“The little things that you do add up to the big things,” Messerlie said. “I don’t care what language you speak, I just think being a good person, if you can show that to them, I think that helps them in outreach.”
Continuing to build on relationships is among the many goals that Messerlie has for the sheriff’s department during his tenure. He also seeks to accentuate the strengths of the team that he has around him. Having worked with some of them for more than a decade, he is aware of what they do well and is ready to move some people around the unit to put his department in the best position to succeed.
“My next sergeant, I worked with him for six years, so I know his strengths and weaknesses,” Messerlie said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement since he’s moved up, so to make him a sergeant and oversee the other deputies is a big plus for me because it’s going to take a lot of stress off of me. Moving the right people in the right positions, because I’ve known these guys for so long, is the best thing for this working relationship.”
Kracl, like many of those who have worked with Messerlie for a while, is still getting used to having to call him sheriff. But this is something that Messerlie has planned for, coming from a family of law enforcement officials. To be the top county officer isn’t easy, particularly in a place as complex and diverse as Colfax County, but Messerlie is ready to step up to the challenge and keep things running smoothly.
“I want to make sure that we take care of our community,” Messerlie said. “When deputies are called to something, I want them to answer that call. That’s very important. That’s something that I’m going to stress to my department. Treat people as they wish to be treated and take time to visit the schools and get involved in the community. I strongly encourage them to get active in their community.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
