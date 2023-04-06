For Tami Milshusen, Teammates is more than a mentoring program. It's a chance to give a child a different path in life.

"These kids need somebody to be a positive impact in their lives, keep them going forward and making smart choices and decisions," Milshusen said.

Milshusen, who has been coordinator for Teammates since October of 2022 said that the program has a very personal impact for her. When Milshusen was young, she said, her life got turned upside down.

"When I was 11 my dad switched job positions and picked up the entire family, moved us 250 miles away from everything I knew," Milshusen said. "I know people say kids are resilient, they bounce back easy but it was the hardest transition in my life I had to make. I went from private school, we moved to Schuyler to public, then 18 hours after we arrive in Nebraska my mom gave birth."

Having to re-establish in a new place where she didn't know anyone, Milshusen said, she could really have used a mentor in her life. Years later, as an adult working as a para-educator at Schuyler Middle School and operating her own mental wellness business, Milshusen was thrown another curveball.

"My dad had cancer and was in a place where he was needing 24/7 care and my mom was exhausted," Milshusen said. "I took my camper up and moved into their driveway and was right in the heat of giving my dad meds every two or three hours, 24 hours a day."

Then, Milshusen got a call from Schuyler Elementary School Principal Bill Comley with a rather unusual suggestion.

"He said 'this is out of left field but we have a position we want you to look at' and he shared a little bit with me and every part of my being said this is my calling, this is where I need to be," Milshusen said.

Shortly after, her father sadly passed. That didn't affect her answer, however, as she was still eager for the job.

"I was amongst all of that, but I didn't even have to think about it, I was like 'yes, this is where I need to be,'" Milshusen said.

Ingrid Rodriguez, President of Teammates of Schuyler, said that Milshusen stood out when they were looking for someone in this role because of the experience, connection and passion she brings to the role.

"She is very connected with the community, she knows a lot of businesses and organizations in town we could connect with as a program and she's very enthusiastic about everything she does," Rodriguez said. "She puts a lot of passion in what she believes in."

Jessie Zavadil, principal of Schuyler Middle School and a Teammates board member, said her role is unique in that it is part-time but as time goes on and if the program expands, could become full-time.

"In years past, it's been that the person who was working this position as part of another job. There's a lot of work to coordinating teammates and over time and a couple iterations, we landed on 'maybe we need someone to work a few days a week as the coordinator,'" Zavadil said.

In the role, Milshusen said, she is responsible for connecting mentors with kids, through their various activities and a series of checks, tests and training. She added that the program is not centered at children with behavioral issues or learning disabilities and is open to any children who simply need a mentor in their life, like she did when she was young.

"If there would have been a mentor in my life at that stage of the game, my life would have looked totally different," Milshusen said. "This is my calling, this is where I want to be."