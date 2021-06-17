A splash of color: Sheriff's Office participating in Pink Patch Program

“Her vehicle is going to be a Dodge Durango and we're going to pink that out too … everything that would have been black for the sheriff's department is all going to be in pink,” Messerlie said.

There are other law enforcement agencies in Nebraska with pink vehicles, both Messerlie and Ledon noted.

“One of my friends actually drives the pink vehicle for Sarpy County,” Ledon added. “So I was very familiar with the project, and I was very excited when Sheriff wanted to get Colfax County on board with them as well.”

The Sheriff’s Office only launched the local efforts last week, but the response has been positive so far, Messerlie said. Ledon noted on June 11 that about 15 of the 500 patches had sold.

“We had one person that's gonna buy 50 patches,” Messerlie said. “…We'll have this program as long it lasts. I know a lot more people would be interested in some T-shirts. So that's kind of a next area to go into is, we'll have some T-shirts for sale.”

But most important, Ledon said, is the community coming together to support women battling the deadly disease.