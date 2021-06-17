A splash of color: Sheriff's Office participating in Pink Patch Program

Colfax County deputies will be sporting pink patches in October and members of the public can get their own emblem to support breast cancer awareness.
As part of the worldwide Pink Patch Project, the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office is now selling a pink version of deputies’ uniform patches to raise both awareness and money for breast cancer, Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said.
Starting in 2013 in California, the Pink Patch Project is a collaborative effort between public safety agencies to raise public awareness and fundraise for breast cancer research and treatment, according to its website.
“Last year I started looking into it because one of our own dispatchers is going through cancer treatment,” Messerlie said. “I kind of got started on it, but with everything going on, I kind of put it to the backburner. When I hired Alyssa Ledon, our female deputy, she's a cancer survivor. I had brought it up to her if she can look into it and get it going, and she did and she did a good job on it.”
Ledon said she battled cervical cancer as a teenager.
“I was 17 when I was first diagnosed. And then I was 20 by the time all my treatment was done; I was successfully out of remission,” she added.
The process to start a local Pink Patch Project effort begins with an application and then the badges must be created, Ledon said. Once the badges are received, the agency needs to partner with an organization.
“Once you've been accepted as an applicant it’s very individualized on what you create, you can create your own beneficiary, your own percentage as far as where the donations go,” she said, noting For The Girls out of Norfolk will receive a portion of the local project’s funds.
“It's a nonprofit organization that focuses on following up for treatment support and different kind of grants for women battling cancer.”
Messerlie said For The Girls provides services to cancer patients residing in Colfax County.
“The public can buy (the patches) for $10,” Messerlie said. “…Part of the money is going to go back into our patch program to buy more patches, and the other half – so the other $5 – is going to go towards For The Girls.”
Another big part of the Pink Patch Project is that some law enforcement officers across the country will be wearing pink badges in the fall.
“October is designated as (Breast) Cancer Awareness Month, so we'll be wearing our patches in October,” Messerlie said. “I also got (deputies) pink FlexBadges, which is like the badges they wear now but they're gonna be pink.”
Some public agencies have an officer whose vehicle is outfitted with pink lettering and other detailing, he added. It’s planned for Ledon to have a pink vehicle, too.
“Her vehicle is going to be a Dodge Durango and we're going to pink that out too … everything that would have been black for the sheriff's department is all going to be in pink,” Messerlie said.
There are other law enforcement agencies in Nebraska with pink vehicles, both Messerlie and Ledon noted.
“One of my friends actually drives the pink vehicle for Sarpy County,” Ledon added. “So I was very familiar with the project, and I was very excited when Sheriff wanted to get Colfax County on board with them as well.”
The Sheriff’s Office only launched the local efforts last week, but the response has been positive so far, Messerlie said. Ledon noted on June 11 that about 15 of the 500 patches had sold.
“We had one person that's gonna buy 50 patches,” Messerlie said. “…We'll have this program as long it lasts. I know a lot more people would be interested in some T-shirts. So that's kind of a next area to go into is, we'll have some T-shirts for sale.”
But most important, Ledon said, is the community coming together to support women battling the deadly disease.
“…Individually, it makes me feel proud to be able to support women that are struggling with cancer or have been newly diagnosed or maybe on the tail end of their treatment, or even in recovery; the burden of that kind of diagnosis continues on,” Ledon said.
“We'd like to be successful in establishing this program here and then moving forward creating more things to sell in honor of our women battling breast cancer.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.