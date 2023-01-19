A supporter: Niurka Castro lifts others up

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

A leader, according to Schuyler Central High School Junior Niurka Castro, puts their effort into putting others first.

"I believe a leader focuses on others, (other) than yourself and how you can improve others and contribute their opinion to whatever you’re doing and to be thoughtful of everyone’s opinions and have control," Castro said.

Her former teacher and basketball coach Dana Schultz said Castro embodies that sentiment, doing her best and lifting others up in her various clubs, sports and academic pursuits.

"She was a kid that always worked hard, whatever you said, she would do it and she was always such a good teammate, she was always excited, clapping for everybody," Schultz said.

Castro is involved in many activities. Between basketball, cross-country, National Honor Society, Science and Math Club, Culture Club and STEM Society, she somehow finds time to also work at Didier's Grocery during the school year and on a farm during the summer.

"I’ve been working there (Didier's) for a little over a year and a half, I’ve learned a lot on how to talk to people and if people are rude I know how to control that too," Castro said. "I also work in the summer with this guy at a farm. I help out, I’ve learned a lot about agriculture too, I learned how to work tractors which is cool."

Castro said in STEM Society and Science and Math Club, the groups visit various sites and companies to see how they operate, which she enjoys.

"We just took one (field trip) to Hudl and learned how it was created and what they do. In the summer we went to summer camp in Wayne and stayed there for like a week and I learned a lot about engineering and coding and web design, that was really fun," Castro said.

Becky Lefdal, grant coordinator for Schuyler Community Schools, who organizes STEM Society, said Castro is a motivated individual at the very least.

"Niurka has always been a natural leader here in our building. She's a hard worker, conscientious, she's well-liked," Lefdal said. "I think her calm personality makes her well-liked among her peers."

Lefdal added that between Castro's hard work and positive personality, she believes she will do great things.

"I know Niurka will go far because of her work ethic and her desire to succeed," Lefdal said. "She's driven, she's ready for college. I think she has a direction in mind and she's just a very well-rounded kid."

For National Honor Society, Castro said, she had to put in volunteer hours, only to find she enjoyed volunteer work and what she learned from doing it. The Colfax County Food and Toy Drive, she said, was an educational experience.

"I didn’t know they did that until last year and I was like 'wow, the community gives a lot to other people here,'" Castro said. "It was very eye opening and I liked volunteering. It makes you more aware of what is needed around the community and makes you feel grateful, it made me feel grateful."

In September of 2022, Castro won the title of Homecoming Queen, which Schultz said was deserved and unexpected, because Castro doesn't particularly seek recognition. The fact that she won, he added, is an indicator of what her peers think of her.

"She just is such a good teammate. She would be just as happy if someone else scored," Schultz said.

Castro said her plans following high school will involve accounting, but she is still weighing her options for colleges while taking courses right now.

"I’ve always been good with numbers and last year I took personal finance and I really enjoyed it," Castro said. "This year I’m taking an accounting class through Central Community College and here. I’m learning a lot of stuff like how to do journals. I like that part of the business."