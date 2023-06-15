Three new municipal employees introduced themselves to town on June 6 at a Schuyler City Council meeting, amid a lot of news about summer and city employees' plans for the future.

Mayor Art Lindberg swore in two new non-conditional certified officers, Awilmary (Wilma) Alvarado and Bryan Geras, who start on June 12 and June 20, respectively. This position means they are technically part of Schuyler Police Department but their public interaction is limited or none until they have received their certifications.

"It's a big step forward for Schuyler to get new officers aboard to help protect our community," Lindberg said. "With that list that came out saying Schuyler is one of the safest cities in Nebraska, with us bringing two more officer, that shows the city's commitment to promoting the safety of our citizens and we'll do everything we can to ensure the safety of our community."

During reports, Schuyler Community Development, Inc. Coordinator Carol Ringenberg expressed that Schuyler is in high demand for local and out-of-state businesses looking to set up shop.

"I got a phone call yesterday (June 5) from a company out of New York that is looking at Schuyler for a possible commercial site for their business, they'll be in town tomorrow (June 7)," Ringenberg said. "They already have their spot picked out and have done the research. Commercial lots continue to be hot, hot, hot demand."

Ringenberg went on to say that some of the commercial lots in town are priced out of local buyers' ranges, so she will be meeting with several commercial buyers from out of state with higher budgets, but she is making sure these possible buyers do not compete with existing businesses in Schuyler.

In addition to coordinating this, she announced she will be taking a class on Brownfield development, a term ascribed to properties that are deemed undevelopable for many purposes due to environmental pollution. To help her with this task, she is collaborating with area individuals who have worked on restoration of older or difficult-to-develop spaces, such as the Top Notch building. One space she hopes to work with is the old power plant, located near Arnold Park.

"It's just waiting to be renovated into an art space," Ringenberg said. "I'm attending a conference at the end of this week where one of the presenters is how to go about having your community designated as a creative space."

There was also some discussion on the Schuyler Police building project. Over the past several months, the building has been stripped for evaluation and, as such, change orders have been made as the state of disrepair in some areas has become more apparent. In the latest discovery, the mortar around the base of the building has sustained water damage. This was just a point of discussion, however, and no action will be taken yet.

In addition to these topics, the following were voted on, reported or discussed.

The Center has received a grant to upgrade kitchen equipment. Ringenberg is working with Director Shelley Farber to source the new equipment.

Ringenberg is preparing a Community Block Development Grant for downtown revitalization efforts.

In the last week of May, approximately 1/3 of town experienced a power outage due to a tree that had fallen on a power. This was resolved fairly quickly.

Police Chief Robert Farber said during reports that Schuyler code enforcement has been cracking down on yard violations, particularly those with tall grass.

Schuyler Public Library has family yoga, the world's largest swimming lesson, movie matinees, a family fishing event and a summer reading program scheduled for summer.

Guadalupe Rodriguez has filled the position of Oak Ballroom manager. Rodriguez has worked at the ballroom for approximately a year and she enjoys it greatly.