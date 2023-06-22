Discomfort, inconvenience and hassle can all be barriers to mammograms, according to Ashley Konwinski, radiology supervisor at CHI Health Schuyler. When they can remove those barriers, she added, they will.

"A lot of women don’t get mammograms because they’re painful or they can’t get in to do it, we’re hoping to take down all those barriers in that, less painful and close to home," Konwinski said.

On June 15, dozens of Schuyler residents piled into the clinic for the new upgraded mammography suite's ribbon cutting, which hopes to make the process faster and more accurate for Schuyler residents, as the new equipment means they won't have to leave town for a lot of services.

"A lot of people don’t want to drive for services, if it’s inconvenient, out of town, they have to take a whole day off work, they’re not going to do it," Connie Peters, hospital president, said.

The new equipment, Konwinski said, scans in 3-D, with the scanning part itself being able to move around and capture several angles. The additional angles, Konwinski said, are important when assessing whether a patient may have breast cancer. The curved paddle, she added, reduces pain for the patient as well.

"The push for the curved paddles was just knowing that in our area no one else offers it, it’s supposed to help reduce that pain. That’s great too to differentiate ourselves from that, knowing this system has the least time the breast stays under compression," Konwinski said.

The machine, according to Peters, cost approximately $315,000. While many pieces of equipment in medical institutions can be assumed to pay for themselves, Peters said, this one likely won't, but that's not a bad thing. That is why the foundation and area supporters are so important to the clinic, she added.

"That’s why it’s so important for us to find funding sources. When you buy a piece of equipment, you want to get a return on your investment and in this particular piece of equipment it doesn’t really do that but it’s still important for us to have," Peters said.

Funding, she said, came from the CHI Health Foundation, including contributions from staff toward the foundation. They also hold fundraising efforts for goals such as this occasionally. This assistance to provide equipment like this that help the hospital perform its mission, Peters said, is much appreciated.

"It’s not about money, it’s about the service we’re able to give back to the community. That’s why we push and try to do these things. This is not the biggest thing we’ve done but it’s very important," Peters said.