A year in review: Looking back at the top stories of 2021

From positive stories of businesses investing in the community to the sad news of the untimely death of a Schuyler Central High School student, the Schuyler area and Colfax County at large weathered through the past year.

The following top stories are not presented in any particular order and some might be missing, but Schuyler Sun staff felt this was a good representation of what happened in 2021.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES

Schuyler saw a surge of new businesses in 2020, and 2021 was no exception.

Bank of the Valley began work on constructing its seventh location. A groundbreaking was held in August at its new branch location on Colfax Street, which is between Schuyler Elementary School and Dairy Queen Grill & Chill. As of August, the goal was to have the bank open in the summer of 2022.

“Schuyler fits in our footprint in our bank’s design and growth and what we want to see,” Bank of the Valley Senior Executive Vice President/COO John DuBray said in August. “We’re excited to be a part of Schuyler. They’ve been amazing to work with this past year.”

The empty field that will be the future home of Schuyler’s Bank of the Valley branch is seeing other activity as well. The City of Schuyler and the bank have been working together on developing a small road that will connect the highway and 22nd Street to help alleviate traffic, according to an August Schuyler Sun article.

Downtown Schuyler also saw an influx in business, including the opening of El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 1109 B St.; Kenia’s Fashion, located on B Street; and Sky Nutrition, 1120 B St. Also new to Schuyler is Triple H Liquor (formerly Deano’s Drive In Liquor), 310 W. 16th St.; and Dairy Queen, 104 E 22nd St.

Outside of town, Beavers Produce – which is a small, family farm located in Rogers – opened, said Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka, as did Maple Creek Canyon. Located five miles north of Rogers, Maple Creek Canyon is 135 acres of private wilderness on which Schuyler native Paul Ehernberger built trails. It’s now open for tours, retreats and walking/hiking/jogging memberships.

Recently-opened Schuyler businesses are also still thriving in the community. Scooter’s Coffee just celebrated its one-year anniversary in Schuyler, Jedlicka noted.

Other ventures finally got back to normal following the pandemic, such as Colfax Theatre. The theater had been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It had an official reopening on Nov. 19.

The theater had been set to open earlier in 2021 but projection issues pushed back those initial plans.

“The theater board is just really excited because we're able to meet again and kind of start planning to get people back into the theater,” Schuyler Enrichment Foundation Vice President Zach Johnson told the Schuyler Sun in November.

HOUSING MAKES MOVES

Strives were also made in housing in Schuyler in 2021.

During a Sept. 21 Schuyler City Council meeting, council members approved giving $203,000 in the form of a grant to Schuyler Community Development (SCD). The money was used to purchase nine acres of land along East 22nd Street for future housing development.

“It was really a long range thought to acquire this other piece of ground for development in the future,” Schuyler Community Development Community Housing Specialist Brian Bywater said.

The organization also operated and maintained a small housing development on West 22nd Street of eight single family houses built in 2017. Bywater added the last of the units was sold earlier this year.

“(I’m) optimistic for some good growth next year, hoping material costs stay down, but I'm not as optimistic about that,” Bywater said. “But I think some things might be lining up that will help us address our housing concerns.”

SCHOOLS LOOK FORWARD

Local school districts also underwent – or announced intents on making – improvements in 2021.

In April, Leigh Community Schools held an open house for its new high school building, 222 W. Fourth St. in Leigh. According to an April Schuyler Sun article, a nearly $10 million bond passed in 2018 and construction on the new building had begun in September 2020. The elementary school had been constructed at the same site in 1999, and the high school has been built there as well – there’s now just one site for both schools.

The former high school, which was built in the 1900s, had been falling apart and was not handicap accessible.

“We wanted to have a school that will last for a long time for our students because the school they had, it wasn’t even accessible,” Leigh Community Schools Superintendent Stephanie Petersen told the Schuyler Sun in April. “If kids were on crutches, they had to go up three levels of stairs.”

People traveling past the Schuyler Community Schools (SCS) district office in the coming year may notice quite a bit of activity going on.

SCS shared big plans in November – the renovation of its district office, 120 W. 20th St., which is a former nursing home. The hope is to renovate two wings to establish a total of six classrooms for the Dual Language program.

SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said in November that the project will be paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds and state money.

The Dual Language program is in its fourth year, and it started with two kindergarten classes at the district office and continued with first, second, third and fourth grade at Richland School. The kids learn half a day in English and the rest of the day in Spanish.

The first phase of the district office’s renovation would be creating four classrooms for kindergarten and first grade in the east wing. The second phase would be remodeling another portion of the building to establish two classrooms for the second grade.

Hoesing noted in November the benefit of SCS students knowing more than one language, especially with the majority of Schuyler’s population being Hispanic.

“We also see the benefit in kids being biliterate; being able to read, write and speak in two languages. …It does something to stimulate the part of the brain that is problem solving,” Hoesing said.

Speaking of progress, SCS’ new Performing Arts Auditorium has been seeing quite a bit of use throughout the past year. Schuyler hosted the one act Class B-2 District Championship in November, at which the Schuyler one act team were named champions. Schuyler then competed at state on Dec. 10, where the Warriors were named Outstanding Technical Crew.

The auditorium was unveiled in December 2020. SCS Athletic Director Travis Steinhoff told the Schuyler Sun in December of this year that holding districts went well.

“We also have an impressive performing arts auditorium that most schools are not aware of. It is nice to show that off to communities that have not seen it since it was renovated,” Steinhoff said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

