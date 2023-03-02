Downtown revitalization projects are no new concept to Congressman Mike Flood. When he stopped in Schuyler at the Eagles Club on Feb. 24, he brought some of that experience to community leaders.

“One of the primary reasons he was brought to Schuyler was to talk about downtown revitalization. He was part of that revitalization in Norfolk, so he kind of described how they went about that,” Mayor Art Lindberg said.

During his visit, Flood toured the “top notch” building at the Northeast corner of 11th and B Streets. The building has been vacant for some years following fire damage, after which it fell into city ownership. Prior to that, it was a restaurant and apartment building. City Council President Daryl Holmberg said, with Flood’s knowledge of revitalization projects, he provided valuable insights on how to handle the property.

“We’re looking for different sources of funding and different ideas of how we can fund this, looking for advice on how to attack it,” Holmberg said. “He’s been involved with a lot of these situations over the years in Norfolk and other cities, not just as a congressman but experience before Congress in developing places, working with some downtowns. It’s nice to have him here.”

Lindberg said Flood gave some ideas about how to utilize the space as well as ideas for funding said projects. Mostly, Flood was focused on the building’s value as a downtown space and area attractor.

“He had some ideas on what could be done, we talked about those opportunities there,” Lindberg said. “With him getting a firsthand look at a major building and a vital part of downtown and the history of Schuyler, one of the busiest areas leading into downtown business, it’s good to see what we’re working with and how we can fix it.”

City Administrator Will De Roos said these kind of “check-in” stops by legislators to see the areas they represent are important to the communities and the legislators, for two reasons.

“First, it’s important to connect with the people you represent, democracy is based on equal representation so everyone has a fair say in the laws that affect them and where their tax dollars go. It’s super important for elected officials to have their eyes on the people they represent and ears to listen and know what’s going on,” De Roos said. “In the other direction, he’s able to do things we’re not.”

As an example of the second principle, De Roos said, Flood was a big part of how Schuyler was able to afford a flood mitigation project in late 2022, because he mentioned the community specifically in a floor presentation.

“He said ‘this community needs X amount, that community needs X amount, Schuyler needs this amount’ and now that funding is available just because a representative mentioned us and it could be the difference between zero and a million dollars,” De Roos said.