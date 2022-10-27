Alden L Kment: Schuyler City Council Ward 1 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

Answer: I'm from Schuyler and lived here for the past 40+ years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: My spouse is Karen, son is Scott and daughter is Charmyn.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I'm an insurance sales agent.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I'm interested in city business.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I've been on city council for many years, involved with American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Eagles and about every organization in Schuyler over the years.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: Living in Schuyler and being interested in the operation of city.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County (if running for city council the top two issues in Schuyler) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Housing and security. Try to continue what is happening now.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: Make the entrances to the city more attractive.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: I've ridden in helicopter.