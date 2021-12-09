'All in, all the time': Beeson recipient of Believers & Achievers Award

Editor's note: Leigh High School student Kanyon Held is also a recipient of this year's Believers and Achievers Award. Held will be featured in the next edition of the Schuyler Sun.

Mitchel Beeson knew for quite a while that he wanted to be a recipient of the Believers and Achievers Award. His parents, after all, have been in education and he wants to be involved at school and in the community.

That goal became a reality during the Nov. 30 Class A state football championship. Held at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, the Clarkson High School senior officially received his award.

Believers and Achievers, which is sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association and U.S. Bank, is a statewide program that recognizes high school students for academic excellence and participation in NSAA activities.

And Beeson, 18, certainly fits that description.

He’s involved in football, basketball and track for the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots; he’s captain for both football and basketball. He’s the vice president of the Future Business Leaders of America and previously served as the group’s treasurer. He’s also the vice president of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, the president of the National Honor Society and is a member of the student council.

“Coming into freshman year knowing that I'd be super involved, I knew that senior year I'd be applying for this and trying to get it because I recognize it as the awesome honor that it is,” Beeson said.

Clarkson High School Principal Lee Schneider described Beeson as a motivated hard worker.

“He has excelled in school by being one of the top academic students in his class, class president and respected amongst his peers. He is a three-sport athlete, football team captain, conference honor band selection and a multiple event participant and qualifier in speech,” Schneider said.

“Mitch's focus and the determination he takes to any and all challenges is a great example that he sets for his peers.”

Outside of school, Beeson can also be seen at his church, New Zion Presbyterian in Clarkson, where he’s a leader in the youth group and serves on the council of elders.

“He is reliable and quick to offer assistance when needed,” Schneider said. “(He) had gone on mission trips through his youth group to also help those that are in need, throughout the Midwest.”

Beeson, who’s the son of Robert Beeson and the late Suzanne Beeson, said he applied for the award at the beginning of this school year. According to the Believers and Achievers website, each school in Nebraska can nominate up to four students – only three if the school does not have a student of color who meets the program criteria. Out of the nominees, a total of 48 are selected for the award.

Beeson noted the surprise and joy he felt upon hearing that he would be receiving the recognition. He was able to choose the state game at which he wanted to be presented with the award.

“I really wanted to do UNL stadium,” Beeson said. “Because Memorial Stadium, I thought that'd be really cool. And it was a really cool experience, especially with the Class A game having the two crowds.”

Beeson said he was excited to receive the Believers and Achievers Award.

“I think it really shows how involved I am in my community, and just how hard working and headstrong I am in everything that I do,” he added. “Everything I do I'm all in, all the time.”

Beeson said after graduating from high school, he plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney to pursue a career in nursing.

“I want to be a nurse because of the care that my mother was given when she had stage four cancer,” Beeson said. “Seeing how well the nurses and other people that gave her care treated her really motivated me to do the same for others.”

Schneider noted the impact that Beeson makes on those around him.

“Mitch does an outstanding (job) of representing Clarkson Public Schools in and out of school,” Schneider said. “We are proud of him and the way he interacts with adults and his peers.”

