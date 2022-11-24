Always serving: Gwen Mach receives Service to Mankind award

Schuyler Sertoma Club, whose motto and moniker are "Service to Mankind," recognizes somebody in the community each year who contributes more than they realize to the daily lives of those around them.

Recipients of the Service to Mankind award are those who help others without being asked, though they help when asked as well, and have left a noticeable imprint on the lives of those in their area.

This year, Gwen Mach received the award, for her "physical service as well as her abundance of knowledge and wisdom," according to a speech by Kevin Beune. She was presented the award at a Nov. 15 ceremony luncheon at St. Augustine's Parish Hall.

Beune, who worked with Mach at Pinnacle Bank for approximately nine years before her retirement several months ago, submitted her as this year's recipient not just because of how she helped in a professional capacity, but in her daily life.

"I know her from a professional as well as personal standpoint and from her involvement in the community. She's been a Sertoma member for as long as I've been here. I've seen the past recipients and the example they've set as a standard," Beune said. "I think she measures up to them as to what we seek in the recipient."

Unconditional customer service, Beune said, was one of the core principles of Pinnacle and of Mach's career. However, as she is retired, his nomination focused more on her life as a volunteer and neighbor.

"She has provided countless hours as a parish board member, trustee of the financial council, treasurer of the Women of Divine Mercy, Catechism instructor, and serving at fish fries. She can also be found supporting her husband and the members of the Knights of Columbus local council and their various charity efforts," Beune said in the nomination.

Mach prefers to remain out of the spotlight for her work, as she believes helping is simply the right thing to do. She was not expecting nomination or to receive the award.

"I was very humbled. I always felt that when you have time to serve and help others, that's part of what we're put here to do," Mach said. "I don't do any more than anybody else, but they apparently had other ideas and I was nominated for that."

In addition to her help with the church and her countless hours of helping with finance, she has also contributed to many local organizations dedicated to making Schuyler stronger, such as a Habitat for Humanity house project in Schuyler, the Columbus Area United Way Schuyler campaign and the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Mach said when any organization asks for help, whatever kind, she tries to say yes.

"I feel that everybody kind of helps each other where needed and I've always felt that if people have a need or feel something's important, they should pitch in and help," Mach said.