America's Pathway: Progress on the renovation

For the past several months, Schuyler Economic Development has sold commemorative bricks for the America's Pathway Project.

The bricks, sold for $100 each, contributed to the massive renovation of the empty lot at the end of the Colfax Street viaduct, just off of 12th and Colfax.

Economic Coordinator Cheryl Brandenburgh said the project was only possible through amazing community support.

"People have been great and very supportive," Brandenburgh said. "We have over 300 bricks, and our goal was 250 bricks, so we did meet our goal. Great community support has made that possible."

Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said the bricks will act as a display of Schuyler's history, in a way, showcasing people and places in town for years to come.

"I think people started getting excited about telling their story, their family story, their family business story, memorials of people they loved and cared for. The bricks really have become a story," Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka added that there was significant support from people who no longer live in Schuyler, but once did or have friends and family who do.

"We've had a lot of families from out of state purchase that don’t even live here anymore but they have a connection, whether it’s grandma or grandpa or a business from their parents," Jedlicka said. "It brought up a lot of good conversations like 'Hey, we remember you.'"

Jedlicka added that social media played a big role in how well the bricks sold, because people could see the bricks before they ordered theirs.

"Every time I shared them on the chamber’s Facebook page we'd get a ton of new orders because they could visually see them," Jedlicka said. "That’s where they got creative and they were like ‘OK, they did it that way, we’ll do it this way.'"

Brandenburgh said the project is only getting started for right now, and that by Labor Day, some progress will be made but not as much as they had planned.

"We really wanted this pathway to be done by Labor Day and I will tell you that this project, like other projects across the country, has been impacted by supply chain issues," Brandenburgh said.

The parties involved in planning and construction, Brandenburgh added, such as contractors, electricians, landscapers and city officials, have been working hard, but have to have the materials to build.

"The benches that were ordered, they’ll take 12-18 weeks. It’s amazing how some of the stonework that goes around the electronic sign is stocked, too," Brandenburgh said.

Regardless, the team involved in planning and building have set a goal to at least have a physical walkway soon, so residents can begin to see the final concept.

"We’ve decided we’ll have at least a sidewalk through the pathway for the Labor Day celebration, so we’ll get a little bit of the vision," Brandenburgh said.

Regardless of delays, Brandenburgh said the project is making progress and the lot should look different very soon.

"Nothing’s fully complete right now but I will tell you in the next 30 days, certainly the next 45 days, there will be a total transformation on that corner," Brandenburgh said.