America's Pathway: Schuyler Community Development and Chamber of Commerce launch fundraising campaign

The Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Schuyler Community Development recently announced the America’s Pathway project; a fundraiser and beautification project set to be constructed on the corner of 11th and Colfax streets, at the end of the viaduct.

The project, named for its commemorative brick walkway, is meant to honor the people of Schuyler and provide a small park in the same lot. The proceeds from the project are going toward an electronic sign in the same location. Economic Development Coordinator Cheryl Brandenburgh said this project has been in the works since 2021.

“We really felt that an electronic billboard or an electronic message board would be very important to getting messages out to our community,” Brandenburgh said.

The billboard has to adhere to several department of transportation guidelines regarding flashing and brightness levels, so as not to be distracting or obtrusive, but still get Schuyler news and announcements across to viaduct traffic. The sign project required $50,000 in funding, which led to the America’s Pathway project.

So far, the sign project is under way for completion this summer, according to Chamber Executive Director Audra Jedlicka.

The location was chosen as a intersecting point between Colfax Street, the largest point of traffic in Schuyler, and the historic downtown, where a lot of businesses in town reside.

“It’s kind of our entryway to downtown, so we’re excited about kicking that off and making a neat entry,” Jedlicka said.

The project aims to make a pathway of commemorative engraved bricks, purchased by locals. Brandenburgh and Jedlicka emphasized there is no specific message to put on the bricks. Names, sayings, commemorative messages are all excellent examples.

“This is an opportunity to be part of the past and the future,” Brandenburgh said.

There are talks of other beautification elements being added to the small park, such as benches or trees, but laying the literal and figurative brickwork and getting the sign up are first priority at the moment.

“We’re working really hard to make things attractive because quality of place for anyone is part of what we look for,” Brandenburgh said.

Brandenburgh and Jedlicka said the project has been well-received so far, but once the actual first batch of bricks were available to view, things started to kick off even more.

“The bricks are just a finality of having that hometown localness, having those names on that pathway. Once people saw the names on the bricks, it kind of hit home,” Jedlicka said.

The bricks have space for three lines of engraving for your message and cost $100.

Schuyler Community Development and the Chamber of Commerce encourage anyone with questions to contact the chamber. Bricks are still available.

