Andel, Martinez promoted to sergeant

For the first time in as far as anyone within the Schuyler Police Department can remember, there are now two supervising officers within the department.

At a Schuyler City Council meeting on June 7, the promotion was made official by Mayor Jon Knutson as the council approved the appointment of Officers Ryan Andel and Michael Martinez to sergeant.

Police Chief Robert Farber said this is because the department's numbers are strong.

Andel applied for an investigative position following the previous investigator's move to Blair. Farber said Andel's experience made him a good pick.

"Sgt. Andel has many years, a lot of investigative experience, so we looked at an investigator role," Farber said. "Felony investigations, family crime, those types of investigations require attention to detail."

Andel has been with the department for two years of his 18 years being certified, working for the county before this. He said he's wanted to work in law enforcement since he was a teenager.

"I knew I wanted to be in law enforcement in high school, did a ride along with the cops, took an internship with Butler County, then I went to Wayne State for four years and got my bachelor of science in criminal justice," Andel said.

Andel has been performing investigations for some time already, but his new position, Farber said, will allow him to organize and supervise other officers' investigations as well as coordinate with other departments on investigations.

"Anyone we're working with on a crime, Andel is the contact person. He's got big shoes to fill, the last person did a fantastic job, and he's picking that up," Farber said.

Farber said Martinez and Andel have had supervisory roles within the department for a while, it's just more official now.

"They're both informal leaders, the other officers look to them for guidance and help. It made a lot of sense to promote them both to these positions," Farber said.

Farber said Martinez will continue his duties as K9 officer for the department, he will just take on more of a supervisory position as well as training duties within the department.

"Sgt. Martinez, he's a field training officer, K9, narcotic liaison, just constantly involved and learning," Farber said. "In the short time he's been with us, just to attain those certifications and training to become a K9 is impressive."

Martinez, who has been with the department for four years, said to see something he's worked for become a reality is great.

"It feels good, feels like another step toward bettering myself and my community, doing what I wanted to do," Martinez said.

Martinez said he got into law enforcement because he wanted to do something different and do something that had been on his mind for a while.

"I've always wanted to do it, felt like I was getting old and not doing what I wanted to do so I went for it," Martinez said.

Farber said the two new sergeants will also be working more in the community.

"Those two along with Senior Sgt. (Cheyne) Terrell will also help with developing more community outreach, things like Cookies with Cops or the bike rodeo," Farber said.

