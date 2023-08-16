The Second Annual Andy J. Neuhaus Memorial Show & Shine will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Historical Oak Ballroom in Schuyler.

This event is just for show – no judging and no entry fee. All vehicles, motorcycles, tractors, etc., are welcome.

There also will be raffles, live music by Joe Cockson and a beer garden. Food trucks, youth groups and local vendors will be providing food and beverages.

Sponsors of the event include: Cargill, Bank of the Valley, Rose and Jerry Mundil (M & R Thrift), Schuyler Insurance & Real Estate Agency/Glen Jedlicka, and Pinnacle Bank.

For more information, contact Peggy Neuhaus at pjneuhaus@yahoo.com.