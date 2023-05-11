Michelle Brester, owner of Sandhills Clothing Co. in Clarkson, said that her business started as a traveling truck of clothing and some small gifts several years ago. Now, it's not only a storefront, but a stop on the Nebraska Passport.

Brester started the trailer-based shop as a way to make some extra income while working with her family's schedules, with no experience running a shop on her own prior to that.

"We've got four kids and I also work for my husband's business during the day so I just needed another way of income where I could still be there still be with the kids, I did the truck on nights and weekends," Brester said.

The trailer, however, did not work as well once COVID struck, Brester said, which forced her to look at local storefronts.

"You couldn't go anywhere so then I was looking at surrounding towns between Howells or Clarkson to put a store," Brester said.

In her search, Brester said, one of the owners of a building she looked at suggested another place they owned in Clarkson, and Brester decided that was the one.

"I was looking for somewhere within 15 minutes from where I live. Our kids go to Howells, so I started there, and it worked out," Brester said.

One of the upsides of having the physical building, Brester said, is the location. Being within a short distance from home and having a schedule that lines up with busy times at the businesses around her store have been a serious benefit. Monday through Thursday, she is only open 4-6 p.m., noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

"It's been wonderful, I have gymnastics across the street, I've got dance during the week too so there's usually people in town at night, that's why I have the hours I do is because that's when people are in town," Brester said.

Loyal customer Polly Bahns said that at first, she was skeptical of the store's hours, but after a while realized why Brester set things up the way she did. Now she comes in all the time.

"She always has new stuff in, always something new," Bahns said. "The hours, at first I said '4 to 6, isn't that silly? That's not when I shop' but that works so well for so many people who are at gymnastics and dance, it works well for the community."

The name Sandhills, Brester said, comes from the sandhills of Western Nebraska, where she moved to Colfax County from. Being an "implant," she said, she has made a lot of friends through the store.

Kelli Arnold, another regular, said it's not just Sandhills' products she comes in for, but the owner. Brester said that, as a fellow "implant" from another community, she has made a lot of friends running the shop.

"It's an awesome place to come and even if I'm not shopping I love visiting with Michelle," Arnold said.

The passport program opened on May 1 and ends Sept. 30. Participants bring in their passports or the mobile app and the business at each stop checks the location off the list with a stamp. At the end, participants can redeem their passports for prizes, from lottery vouchers and magnets to mugs and shirts. Brester said that just within the first week she had 50 people stop by her store and while many buy something small if anything, it adds up fast.

She has only been in business at the location for a year or so but a fellow local business owner told her to apply for the program and see what happened.

"There's a lady who has a store on the end of the street here, she did it in 2019, so she told me when I opened a year ago, 'you need to get on the passport' and I didn't know what it was, so I looked it up and I applied for it," Brester said. "They notified me in January or February and we couldn't announce it until March 1."

Sandhills Clothing Co. joins several area businesses on the passport including Terrace Books in Columbus, Gold Mine Antiques in Schuyler and 4th Street Sweets in Norfolk.