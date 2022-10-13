Answered prayers: Susan Svoboda's breast cancer survivor story

The early 1990s were a seeming cavalcade of hard times for Susan “Suzie” Svoboda.

Svoboda (Muller at the time), had lost her father in 1990, then her husband in 1991. In November of 1992, at 33-years-old, Svoboda found a lump. With no family history of breast cancer, she went to her doctor for answers.

“I went into the family doctor in Schuyler and he did a needle biopsy on Nov. 12. On Friday, Nov. 13, he called me into his office, I had a feeling something wasn’t right, and sure as heck, he said ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but you have cancer,’” Svoboda said.

Next, Svoboda was sent to Omaha for a lumpectomy, which was successful, but she also had to undergo further preventative chemotherapy and radiation. Thankfully, her community stepped in. Svoboda said that her sister in particular was a big help through the ordeal.

“I had lots of help from family and friends who jumped in to help and take care of the kids. My school nurse, Betty Bohaty, hauled me to appointments, my neighbor Marlene Hartman took me to Omaha,” Svoboda said. “With the help of family, friends, neighbors and coworkers I got through it.”

One such friend and coworker was Pat Knutson, whose classroom Svoboda was working in at the time as a paraeducator. Knutson said while Svoboda underwent her various treatments, she soldiered through her work day no matter what.

“She was determined. She came to work every day whether she was sick or not. She’d apologize for stepping out, say ‘I need to come in, I need to be active and continue working,’” Knutson said. “She’s just so strong.”

Svoboda said her primary concern during the process, through the collective six months of chemotherapy and two months of radiation therapy was her children. While family, friends and neighbors would help with the kids when they could, Svoboda said the kids themselves were strong as well.

“They had to grow up in a hurry. They helped me out so much. I just was praying to God they wouldn’t be orphans and my prayers were answered,” Svoboda said.

The treatment itself was difficult as well, Svoboda said. While she was working, she experienced vomiting and nausea from the chemotherapy and radiation and burns from the radiation as well. Her faith and her family, she said, got her through everything.

“My faith came through. I prayed a lot and thought ‘The Lord will take care of me.’ I think my faith came through,” Svoboda said.

After some time, she met her now-husband, Jim Svoboda, who she said made her laugh, and they were married in 2000. Svoboda had to take Tamoxifen, a medication commonly prescribed to those who have or have had breast cancer, for 10 years following her diagnosis.

In November, Svoboda will be 30 years cancer-free. She has long since recovered her vitality and enjoys golfing, sewing and cooking with her granddaughters.

“Little things in life make me happy and my family is my world,” Svoboda said.