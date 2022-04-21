Anytime Fitness expands

As gyms continue to get back into normal operations after COVID, Anytime Fitness is expanding its gym space to better accommodate its growing user base.

Anytime Fitness recently began construction on a 3,000 square foot expansion, a 50% increase making their total space approximately 9,000 square feet. The expansion, largely slated to be an open studio for general use (classes, group training, etc.), is a welcome improvement, according to Glenn and Kim Ennen, owners of Anytime Fitness.

“We have a few machines but we need more space. There’s going to be more stuff for people to work with. We have a lot of people interested,” Glenn said.

Glenn not only owns the gym with his wife, but is a trainer there as well. He and Kim have provided this space to work out and train in for nearly 13 years, and are excited for the opportunities the new space will provide.

“I think with the additional space, our trainers will have the capability to grow more. We just needed more space,” Kim said.

According to Glenn, this has been coming for a while.

“I will tell you five years -- Club usage has been high and everything just sort of came together at the right time,” Glenn said.

Kim agreed, though she put a different time frame on just how long it has been needed. Regardless of the time frame, she said they are growing outside of their walls and need the additional room.

“We’ve been talking about it for a couple years and I think with the daily usage and numbers and coziness, about six months ago we decided to pull this off,” Kim said. “We owned enough land, it’s not an issue as far as property lines go.”

Kim and Glenn both emphasized the space’s use for training, not machines. Glenn added that the training he intends to use the space for focuses on physical work, not just machines and weights.

“There are 48 (clients) I train now and even more are getting interested. I’m teaching more and more people you don’t lift, you build,” Glenn said, in regards to his style of training.

Glenn and Kim estimated this expansion allows for two to three more trainers in the gym at a time, which the current space does not accommodate well.

“There’s just this… coziness, some overcrowding. Supply and demand has really been part of it,” Kim said.

Overall, they are optimistic and excited to bring this new opportunity to the people of Anytime Fitness and Schuyler as a whole. There is currently no estimated date of completion.

“We’ll just be getting more of that training aspect. We’re getting excited because the community deserves this,” Glenn said.

Jared Barton is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

